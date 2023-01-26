Oregon Tech baseball coach Jacob Garsez

Last season, the Oregon Tech baseball team recorded its first 30-win season since 2009 – but was unable to complete a late-season push for a Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament bid.

A year later, the Hustlin’ Owls return a quality nucleus from the 30-25 squad, with third-year coach Jacob Garsez adding a talented recruiting class which will add depth around the diamond and on the mound.


