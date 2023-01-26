Last season, the Oregon Tech baseball team recorded its first 30-win season since 2009 – but was unable to complete a late-season push for a Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament bid.
A year later, the Hustlin’ Owls return a quality nucleus from the 30-25 squad, with third-year coach Jacob Garsez adding a talented recruiting class which will add depth around the diamond and on the mound.
The Owls open up the regular season on Friday, Feb. 3, playing the first of two doubleheaders at William Jessup, with the home opener set for March 11 vs. Bushnell.
INFIELD
OIT lost a pair of two-year starters to graduation, as third baseman Mitchel Swanson and shortstop Dalton Daily have moved on. Swanson earned CCC Gold Glove honors as a senior, hitting .273 with 27 RBIs and Daily broke the school's single-season home run record with 16 and led the team with 51 RBIs.
However, the cupboard is not bare – as the Owls have multiple options at third, second and shortstop.
Sophomore Matthew Ortiz played all three positions during the 2022 season and was Tech’s most consistent offensive player. Ortiz hit .358 with 15 doubles, 37 RBIs and 16 stolen bases, ranking in the top five in the CCC with 81 hits. He hit safely in 19 of the final 20 games of last season.
Also back is the tandem of Sean Tobin and Adam Jacques – among the top defensive players on the squad. Tobin was used primarily as a late-game defensive replacement a year removed from earning All-Golden Valley Conference honors at Lassen College, while Jacques saw limited action after a quality junior college career at Tacoma CC.
Add transfer Korrey Siracusa into the mix, as the former Cal State Fullerton signee hit .338 during his stay at the College of San Mateo.
“We have some stuff to figure out up the middle,” Garsez said. “Matt is one of our best offensive players and he will be on the infield somewhere – at short, at second or at third. I think Siracusa will be one of our best offensive players and I can see him either at second or as a designated hitter. Both Sean and Adam are extremely talented defensively and will get starts up the middle.”
Behind the plate, Tech returns the 1-2 punch of Brodie Marino and Tyler Horner, as the duo combined to catch all 55 games. Marino hit .282 with 10 doubles and 36 RBIs and Horner hit .316 with six home runs, 17 doubles and 40 RBIs – with the two combining to throw out 45% of would-be base stealers (32-of-75).
In addition, expect Marino to see time at first base, while Horner will be the everyday third baseman for the Owls when he is not catching.
“Last year, both Brodie and Tyler were off the charts defensively and hit well and I can see them split the position 50-50 again this year,” Garsez said. “We finished third in the NAIA in caught stealing percentage last season and that is a credit to the two of them.”
Adding depth behind the plate is returning junior Ryan Mendez and junior transfer Chad Leonard from Folsom Lake CC.
At first base, newcomer Bryce Petrilla and fifth-year senior Ian Peters are battling for the top spot. Petrilla, a junior from Folsom Lake CC, hit .333 with five homers and 21 RBIs last season and Peters hit .336 with 10 doubles and 26 RBIs – primarily as a designated hitter.
“Bryce and Ian are the two primary guys at first base,” Garsez said. “We expect each of them to have good offensive years – who spends the most time there defensively will be determined during our preseason.”
Adding depth at the corner infield positions include Mendez at first base, along with redshirt freshman Griffin Thissell. Leonard and sophomore Chase Hedani, will compete for time at third base when Horner is catching.
OUTFIELD
Garsez will have a new look to his outfield, as the Hustlin’ Owls must replace their three starters from last season.
All-CCC right fielder Kaleb Keelean is now an assistant coach, a year removed from a season in which he hit .309 with 12 doubles, a school-record eight triples and 36 RBIs. Four-year center fielder Michael Tarakhchyan graduated after recording 33 steals and scoring 130 runs at OIT, and left fielder Alex Malcolm played in 165 career games and had 136 hits.
“We lost some veteran guys in the outfield that we really liked, but this team is so athletic – we can cover a lot of ground which is important, as Steen Sports Park has a large outfield, as does most of the facilities in the Cascade Conference,” Garsez said.
Transfers Alonzo Vergara and Riley Cronin look to compete for the job in center. Vergara, a sophomore, hit .264 last season at Mission College with five home runs. Cronin, a junior two-way player from the College of Marin, drove in 18 runs during the 2022 season.
“Vergara is extremely gifted and will play a lot of center field,” Garsez said. “Cronin gets great reads and is instinctive and if we opened up the season today, they both would get starts.”
Three players look to have an initial edge for the corner outfield spots. Returner Ka’ala Tam played in 42 games as a true freshman, driving in 14 runs and adding eight stolen bases and will have an expanded role in 2023.
Transfer Julien Jones and freshman Dane Bradshaw will figure in the mix after outstanding fall camps. Jones, a junior from Umpqua CC, stole 14 bases and added 20 RBIs last season and Bradshaw led Nampa Christian High in Idaho to consecutive state titles, hitting .529 with a state-leading 10 home runs as a senior.
“Last year, Tam was our most athletic freshman and we are excited to see what he can do in left,” Garsez said. “Jones had a great fall, and we project him to start the season in right, while Bradshaw is one of the more capable freshmen I’ve ever had and he will see some time in left field.”
Three returning players and two newcomers add crucial depth. Both sophomore Kage Southern and junior Matthew Macias saw limited action in 2022 – Southern as a center fielder and Macias in right field and as a designated hitter. James Graser returns after using his redshirt season in 2022, while transfers Justin Francis from Porterville CC and Matthew Lehrbach of Clackamas CC each provide collegiate experience.
“Each of our outfielders are working extremely hard in practice and have potential to make an impact this season – whether it be in the lineup, as a pinch-hitter or on the bases,” Garsez said.
PITCHING STAFF
Posting its best team ERA in over a decade, the OIT staff helped the Hustlin’ Owls record a 30-win season in 2022. With key components from that squad returning to the hill, along with an outstanding group of newcomers, the Owls will have the depth on the mound needed to compete for a CCC title.
The Owls lost two starters and two relievers from the 2022 club – Dylan Grogan, Jacob Miller, Alex Bratton and Brodie Maloney. Grogan was an anchor to the rotation, posting a 7-2 record and 3.67 ERA, establishing a school record with 78 strikeouts; Miller was 4-7 with a 5.77 ERA in 68 innings, with Bratton and Maloney combining for 32 appearances and seven saves out of the bullpen.
Despite the losses – veteran leadership will pace the staff.
Junior Patrick Arman headlines the group, as the 2021 All-CCC pick was 4-4 with a 3.94 ERA in 2022, striking out 66 batters in 77 innings. The hard-throwing right-hander will be joined by fellow junior Cody Dubray, as the lefty had a breakout 2022 season, going 7-3 with a team-best 2.67 ERA, striking out 76 batters and posting a stellar .210 opponents’ batting average.
“Arman is looking stronger than ever, and we anticipate he’ll be back on track anchoring our staff,” Garsez said. “Cody made significant progress last year. He has outstanding stuff and his pitches keep improving – we are excited about his future on the mound.”
Look for sophomore right-hander Lalo Barraza to lock down a rotation spot after missing 2022 due to injury. He had a 4-1 record and a 1.91 ERA at Bakersfield CC before transferring to OIT. Also in the mix for a starting slot is senior Brenden Talonen, a right-hander who made 13 appearances out of the bullpen in 2022, picking up two saves.
“Lalo was our top pitching signee from last year and missed the season due to injury,” Garsez said. “He is as competitive as it gets. Talonen put up a 0.69 ERA as a starter at Feather River and has been battling back from injuries over the last two years and is finally getting there and is a front-runner for a rotation spot."
The Owls will have a deep bullpen – including three left-handers – giving Garsez options throughout a four-game series.
Returning junior right-handers Braeden Bellum, Ryan Poling and Cruz Hamilton will be among those called upon early. Bellum posted 39 strikeouts against eight walks in 45 innings last season; Poling has a career 2.40 ERA in 13 career appearances; and Hamilton struck out 13 batters in nine innings in 2022.
“Bellum is arguably our most talented arm, but he has dealt with injuries that sidelined him for a portion of last season,” Garsez said. “He has the stuff to be a starter, however, will be best used out of the 'pen. Poling is the most improved pitcher we have. We thought two years ago as a freshman he had the stuff to pitch for us someday and now is throwing really well, hitting the mid-80s with his fastball and will be among the first out of the pen to start the year. Hamilton might be our most gifted arm, as he can touch 90 with arm-side run and his slider is really good. If he continues to command the strike zone, he will throw important innings for us.”
Five newcomers are also among the top bullpen candidates – transfers Riley Cronin, Cade Castillo and Drake Aboud, along with freshmen Landon Cheney and Dylan Huddle.
Cronin, who will also see time in the outfield, was a closer at the College of Marin, finishing last season 3-2 with five saves. Castillo posted four saves at Ohlone CC, recording 38 strikeouts in 38 innings. Aboud, a left-hander from Umpqua CC, was also key out the 'pen, recording four saves in 2022. Cheney heads to the Basin as Idaho’s 2A Player of the Year, going 6-0 with a 0.19 ERA, helping Nampa Christian win back-to-back state titles. Huddle, a lefty, was the top pitcher at Ralston Valley High in Colorado.
“Cronin is a two-way guy who is extremely competitive and initially will be our go-to guy in the bullpen,” Garsez said. “Castillo will provide a completely different look and will be counted on for key innings, while Aboud is a soft lefty with a funky delivery and is throwing strikes. “We anticipate both Cheney and Huddle throwing important innings for us. They showed maturity in the fall and have the capability and competitiveness to get hitters out.”
Three other pitchers will provide depth in the bullpen – right-handers Jaden Domingsel and Nick Garcia, along with left-hander Trevor Thissell. Domingsel made two appearances in 2022, while Garcia missed the season due to injury after competing previously at West Valley College. Thissell has not seen game action since the 2020 campaign.