CCC Quarterfinals - OIT vs. Warner Pacific

The Oregon Tech bench celebrates after a 3-pointer during the Cascade Collegiate Conference quarterfinals against Warner Pacific on Feb. 23, 2022, at Danny Miles Court in Klamath Falls.

 Staff photo by Arden Barnes / Report for America

Oregon Tech student-athletes made a splash on NAIA Awards Day, as all 13 varsity teams earned NAIA Scholar Team honors, a record 96 student-athletes earned NAIA Scholar-Athlete honors and the men’s basketball team claiming the top grade-point average among their peers in the NAIA.

Each of the 13 programs posted a cumulative grade-point average of 3.33 or higher – with the department boasting a cumulative 3.53 GPA for the academic year – with 10 of the 13 squads competing at their respective NAIA national championships.

