Oregon Tech student-athletes made a splash on NAIA Awards Day, as all 13 varsity teams earned NAIA Scholar Team honors, a record 96 student-athletes earned NAIA Scholar-Athlete honors and the men’s basketball team claiming the top grade-point average among their peers in the NAIA.
Each of the 13 programs posted a cumulative grade-point average of 3.33 or higher – with the department boasting a cumulative 3.53 GPA for the academic year – with 10 of the 13 squads competing at their respective NAIA national championships.
“I am running out superlatives when it comes to being proud of our athletic department” OIT athletic director John Van Dyke said in a news release. “Winning the Cascade Conference All-Sports Trophy the last two years and doing so well in the classroom is beyond impressive. Congratulations to all our student-athletes and coaches.”
To earn NAIA Scholar Team honors, a sport must maintain a cumulative 3.00 GPA for the academic year, while to earn NAIA Scholar-Athlete honors, a student-athlete must be a junior in academic standing and maintain a 3.50 GPA or higher at the current institution.
Eight teams had their GPA ranked among the Top-10 in their respective sport – led by the men’s basketball team, as their 3.62 GPA was tops among the 233 teams in the NAIA.
The OIT women’s golf team had the highest GPA (3.74) – ranking eighth of 176 NAIA programs, with volleyball (3.71) fifth among the 224 teams in the association.
The men’s soccer team had the third-highest GPA (3.57) among the 209 NAIA playing sides; men’s track (3.49) ranked No. 5 of 200 teams; softball (3.65) was No. 6 out of 207 teams; women’s track (3.66) was No. 6 of 203 teams; with baseball (3.35) No. 9 of 201 squads.
Men’s soccer led OIT teams with 15 NAIA Scholar-Athletes, with both women’s soccer and women’s track and field recording 10.
Baseball (3.35) – Zeke Cruz, Kage Southern, Dylan Grogan, Ryan Poling, Kaleb Keelean, Cody Dubray, Patrick Arman, Ian Peters
Men’s Basketball (3.62) – Erik Fraser, Keegan Shivers, Blake Jensen, Jamison Guerra, Jesse Higgins, Matt Van Tassell
Men’s Cross Country (3.48) – Mark French, Victor Rios, Nick McMillen, Jonas Hartline, Joseph Wilkinson