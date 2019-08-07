CHICAGO — Cubs lefty Jon Lester was tagged for a career high-tying 11 runs in only four innings, with Dustin Garneau and Stephen Piscotty hitting three-run homers that led the Oakland Athletics over Chicago, 11-4, Tuesday night.
Garneau’s drive to the back row of the bleachers in left field was the big blow in an eight-run, second-inning burst. The A’s went on to their seventh win in nine games.
Kris Bryant homered as the NL Central-leading Cubs had their four-game winning streak end.
Lester (9-8) was roughed up for the second straight start. He allowed 11 runs, 10 of them earned, on 10 hits and three walks to match the worst outing of his career July 22, 2012, when he was with Boston and faced Toronto.
Cubs catcher Taylor Davis pitched a scoreless ninth.
Oakland loaded the bases with three singles and none out, but didn’t get a run. Davis had entered the game behind the plate in the fifth when starting catcher Victor Caratini replaced Anthony Rizzo at first base.
Brett Anderson (10-7) cruised to his first win in month, scattering seven hits over six innings. He also contributed two singles at the plate.
Matt Olson had two RBIs and Mark Canha and Chad Pinder each drove in a run as the A’s broke loose early, a night after falling just short with a late rally in a 6-5 loss.
Cubs reliever Duane Underwood Jr. struck out all six Oakland batters he faced in the fifth and sixth to tie a team record for consecutive strikeouts by a reliever. Underwood was making his first appearance this season, and second of his career, after being recalled from Triple-A Monday when the Cubs put closer Craig Kimbrel on the 10-day injured list
Kyle Schwarber drove in two runs in the ninth off reliever Wei-Chung Wang.
The A’s sent 12 batter to the plate in the second and eight of them reached base consecutively — a stretch with five hits, two walks and an error. Chicago had not allowed more than five runs in an inning this season.
REDS 8, ANGELS 4
CINCINNATI — Tucker Barnhart hit two of Cincinnati’s five home runs, Aristides Aquino included one among his three hits and came up with a clutch catch as the Reds beat the Los Angeles Angels, 8-4 , Tuesday night to complete a sweep of their two-game interleague series.
José Iglesias hit a two-run homer and Eugenio Suárez added a solo shot, helping Cincinnati overcome home runs by Justin Upton and Mike Trout and send the Angels to their sixth consecutive loss, matching their season-worst losing streak.
Barnhart hit solo shots into the right field seats in the sixth and eighth innings for his first career multi-homer game, giving him eight homers this season, and three in the last three games.
Anthony DeSclafani (7-6) allowed five hits and four runs with three walks and five strikeouts in 5 1-3 innings to collect the win, the Reds’ third straight and fourth in five games.
Amir Garrett had three strikeouts in 1 2-3 innings. Michael Lorenzen, Robert Stephenson and Lucas Sims each recorded an out in an eighth inning delayed 54 minutes by rain.
Aquino went deep into right-center field to make a backhand catch of pinch-hitter Kole Calhoun’s bases-loaded two-out bid for extra bases in the eighth.
ASTROS 11, ROCKIES 6
HOUSTON — Zack Greinke labored through six innings but wound up with a win in his Astros debut as Houston hit four home runs Tuesday night to beat the Colorado Rockies, 11-6.
Playing in front of a season-high crowd of 43,243, the AL West leaders won their fifth straight. Yuli Gurriel hit two homers, Yordan Alvarez added a two-run drive and Carlos Correa homered and drove in three runs.
Greinke (11-4), a six-time All-Star who was traded from Arizona Wednesday, yielded seven hits and five runs with two walks and two strikeouts. He left with the game tied at 5, tagged by Raimel Tapia’s three-run homer in the sixth.
Houston scored two runs in the bottom of the inning, highlighted by Correa’s home run, to give Greinke his first win since July 5.
Charlie Blackmon hit a solo shot off Astros reliever Chris Devenski in the seventh to cut it to 1. But Houston tacked on four more runs in the bottom of the frame.
Colorado starter German Márquez gave up eight hits and five runs in five innings. Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-4) allowed one hit and two runs without getting an out in the sixth for the loss.
BRAVES 12, TWINS 7
MINNEAPOLIS — Ronald Acuña Jr. and Freddie Freeman hit first-pitch homers off Minnesota ace Jose Berríos and the Atlanta Braves routed the Twins, 12-7, Tuesday night.
The first three batters in Atlanta’s lineup — Acuña, Ozzie Albies and Freeman — combined to go 10-for-16 with nine runs and eight RBIs. Acuña scored four runs and Freeman drove in four.
Acuña sent the first pitch by Berríos into deep center field for his sixth leadoff homer of the season and the 14th of his career.
Freeman made it 4-0 when he hit Berrios’ first offering for a three-run shot in the fourth inning.
It was one of the worst starts of Berríos’ career. He allowed a career-high nine runs in the loss and slipped to 10-6. His bad night got worse in the sixth inning when he balked in a run. Albies hit an RBI triple later in the inning that chased Berrios.
Minnesota’s Nelson Cruz hit his 31st and 32nd home runs of the season, homering in the sixth and seventh innings. He has six multi-homer games this year, tying Harmon Killebrew in Twins’ history for the most in a season.
BECKHAM SUSPENDED
SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners infielder Tim Beckham has been suspended 80 games as part of baseball’s joint drug agreement after testing positive for stanozolol, a banned performance enhancer, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday.
Beckham’s suspension is effective immediately and ends his season.
In a statement released through the players association, Beckham said he took a product from a “trusted source, who had advised it was safe to take. Regrettably, the product was tainted.” Beckham said he appealed but an independent arbitrator upheld the suspension.
“I accept full responsibility for putting myself in this situation,” Beckham said.
Beckham was hitting .237 with 15 home runs and 47 RBIs in 88 games this season, his first in Seattle. The No. 1 overall draft pick in 2008 was a starter at the beginning of the year, but had moved into a utility role over the past couple of months, playing all four infield positions and in left field.