No. 13 Oregon claims Pac-12 with 80-67 win over Stanford

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Payton Pritchard scored 29 points, and No. 13 Oregon beat Stanford 80-67 on Saturday night to win the Pac-12 regular season title.
Fellow senior Anthony Mathis added 14 points as the Ducks (24-7, 13-5) finished 17-0 at home. Will Richardson added 12 points for Oregon, which shot 57% from the field. Oregon also made 10 of 19 3-pointers, including four each by Pritchard and Mathis.
Oscar Da Silva led the Cardinal (20-11, 9-9) with 18 points and Spencer Jones added 15. Daejon Davis had 13 points and Bryce Wills 10.
The Ducks had clinched a share of the title earlier Saturday when UCLA lost to USC and fell to 12-6. It is Oregon’s seventh conference championship and third in the past five years.
Oregon scored the first four points of the second half to lead 40-31. Pritchard’s long 3-pointer made it 50-40 before the Ducks scored seven consecutive points, the last five by Addison Patterson, for their biggest lead at 57-42.
Stanford answered with seven straight points to get within 57-49. Pritchard hit a 3-pointer and then drove for a layup to increase the lead to 62-49 with 6:38 remaining.
Oregon became the first Pac-12 school to win conference titles in football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball in the same academic year. The only other Power Five conference school to accomplish that was Ohio State, three times.
California 56, Oregon State 74
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Seniors Tres Tinkle and Kylor Kelley went out in style in their final home games for Oregon State with a 74-56 win over California on Saturday.
Tinkle and Kelley, who were honored in a pregame ceremony at Gill Coliseum, combined for 43 points and 14 rebounds.
Tinkle scored a game-high 24 points and received a big hug from his dad, OSU coach Wayne Tinkle, after leaving the game for the last time with 51 seconds left. Kelley finished 8-of-10 shooting and scored a Pac-12 career-high 19 points.
The Beavers (16-13, 7-11 Pac-12) take a two-game winning streak into next week’s conference tournament.
Paris Austin led the Golden Bears (13-18, 7-11) with 18 points.
It was a frustrating game for California leading scorer Matt Bradley, who fouled out with 2:30 remaining after taunting Gianni Hunt after blocking his shot and picking up a technical foul.
Bradley, who scored 23 points in the Bears’ 69-67 win over Oregon State on Feb. 1, finished with eight points going 2 of 10 from the field.
Oregon State took its biggest lead at 60-42 on Kelley’s jumper with 5:51 remaining. The Bears responded with a 9-0 run to cut the lead to nine points, but they wouldn’t get closer.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Jarod Lucas and Tinkle culminated a 10-2 run and extended the Beavers’ lead to 20-10 at 8:39 of the first half. Oregon State led 26-21 at the break behind Tinkle’s 11 points.
Bradley didn’t get in the scoring column until he connected on a 3 with less than three minutes remaining in the first half.
Tinkle extended his school record for consecutive double-figure scoring games to 95.
The Beavers likely need to win the Pac-12 tournament to advance to March Madness for the first time since 2016.