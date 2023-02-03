Zoe Allen opened the 2023 season by going a combined 6 for 8 with five RBIs, as Oregon Tech split a doubleheader against Ottawa University of Arizona on Thursday in Surprise, Ariz.
The No. 7-ranked Lady Owls (1-1) stranded 11 runners in a 3-1 Game 1 loss, but responded with a 14-hit attack in an 11-2 win in the nightcap.
Allen was instrumental in the victory, ripping a double and triple, part of a 4-for-5 effort. Starting pitcher Kacie Schmidt struck out a career-high 10 batters.
Lexi Klum keyed a two-run first inning for Tech, roping an RBI triple, with the Owls breaking a 2-2 tie in the second with a Kaila Mick RBI double and an Allen two-run double. Allen put the game away in the seventh, clearing the bases with a three-run triple.
Klum was 2-for-4 in the win, with Addison Kachnik and Maddie DeVerna each recording two hits.
Mashayla Beltran was 3-for-3 in the loss for the Spirit (3-3) — including a first inning two-run single.
Tech had its chances in the opener, but finished 0 for 13 with runners in scoring position. A Sophia Jackson third inning leadoff homer gave OUAZ the lead, with Charlene De Anda pushing the margin to 3-0 with a two-run fifth inning single.
OIT made it interesting in the seventh — loading the bases with two outs. Klum walked on a 3-2 pitch to get the Owls on the board, but a groundout ended the contest.
Allen was 2-for-3 with a double in the loss, with Mckenzie Staub throwing five innings, allowing three runs on four hits, striking out four.