OIT's Zoe Allen

OIT’s Zoe Allen

 OIT athletics

Zoe Allen opened the 2023 season by going a combined 6 for 8 with five RBIs, as Oregon Tech split a doubleheader against Ottawa University of Arizona on Thursday in Surprise, Ariz.

The No. 7-ranked Lady Owls (1-1) stranded 11 runners in a 3-1 Game 1 loss, but responded with a 14-hit attack in an 11-2 win in the nightcap.


