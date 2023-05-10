Ducks softball

Oregon’s Allee Bunker, center, high-fives teammates as she comes off the field in a game against UCLA on March 26, 2023, in Eugene.

 Thomas Boyd/For The Oregonian

Oregon’s season-long postseason mentality will be put the test by the calendar and array of premier opponents.

The No. 5 seed Ducks (35-14) enter the inaugural Pac-12 tournament in Tucson, Ariz., coming off being swept by Utah, scoring just three total runs last weekend while being no-hit for the first time at Jane Sanders Stadium on Sunday.


