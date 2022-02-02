The top-ranked softball team in the NAIA will get their season underway this Friday, traveling down to Rocklin, Calif., to take on William Jessup University.
No. 1 Oregon Tech should see their first pitch at around Noon on Friday followed by another matchup against Menlo College at 4 p.m. They face Menlo and Jessup again on Saturday starting at 10 a.m.
The four-game weekend will be the start of the Owls’ 54-game, regular-season quest to win a stacked Cascade Collegiate Conference and set up a potential run back to the NAIA national championship to get another crack at the program’s second national title.
The first 14 games of Tech’s schedule is on the road, primarily in California.
Tech’s home opener at John and Lois Stilwell Stadium will be on Friday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. They’ll open conference play that weekend with four games against Northwest University.
“The Oregon Tech softball team is looking forward to the 2022 season,” said Head Coach Greg Stewart, in a release. “We are led by an outstanding senior class to go with a talented mix of returners and new freshman faces. Our pitchers and defensive players continue to improve, and we have the talent and depth to put up better offensive numbers than we did last year.”
Last spring, a 48-10 Tech team took a trip to the NAIA national championship in Alabama, where they fell to rival Southern Oregon. After returning eight starters from that championship-bound team, Tech was voted as the NAIA’s top preseason team in the first coaches’ poll.
Senior pitcher Sarah Abramson returns to the circle after earning First-Team NAIA and First-Team NFCA All-American designations after a 2021 where she posted a 29-7 record on a 1.64 ERA with 237 strikeouts.
Gold-glove-winning catcher McKenna Armantrout will also return after being named to the NFCA Second Team All-American last season. The senior, and former Henley Hornet, led the team with a .444 batting average in 2021.
Aubrie Businger, another senior gold golver and NFCA Second Team All-American will return to third base while sophomore Kaila Mick, another Henley grad who was an honorable mention in the NAIA All-American awards, returns to shortstop.
Tech will have five home series with one in February and March and three in April. Headlining that group will be when No. 2 College of Idaho visits Klamath Falls for four games on March 18 and 19. On April 5, rival and defending national champ No. 5 Southern Oregon plays two games on the OIT campus.
“Our program is blessed to have the high-quality student athletes we attract because of the excellent degree programs and hands-on learning opportunities that Oregon Tech provides,” Stewart said. “Having a premier softball facility in Stilwell Stadium as well as the support of our administration, the campus community, and the Klamath Falls fans make Oregon Tech one of the best NAIA school in the country.”