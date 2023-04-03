Timbers' Boli celebrates

The Portland Timbers' Franck Boli celebrates his late goal against FC Dallas on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The Timbers and Dallas drew 1-1.

 Courtesy of Portland Timbers

The Portland Timbers displayed far better form than in their previous two contests, but the final moments of their match at FC Dallas appeared grim. Down a goal, their efforts felt as if they would be for naught.

Then, Franck Boli’s left foot struck the ball like a bolt of lightning.


Tags