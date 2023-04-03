The Portland Timbers displayed far better form than in their previous two contests, but the final moments of their match at FC Dallas appeared grim. Down a goal, their efforts felt as if they would be for naught.
Then, Franck Boli’s left foot struck the ball like a bolt of lightning.
Portland pulled out a 1-1 draw on the road thanks to a stoppage-time goal from their newest striker in his Timbers debut. It was a potential turning point for the team during a stretch of extended struggles and a litany of injuries in its early-season matches.
“We started well and the team was playing good. I came in and I’m thankful to coach for giving me five minutes to come in, and I really enjoyed it," Boli said. "I was lucky to be there at the right time and score the goal.”
The Timbers (1-3-2, 5 points) played a positive first half overall, creating a handful of chances and defending FC Dallas (2-2-2, 8 points) well with the exception of rare lapses in judgment. It was a visible improvement from the performances against both Atlanta United and the L.A. Galaxy.
“Always a difficult place to come and play, and Dallas is a good team,” Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese said. “We played a very good game, especially in the first half. We managed the ball well, found good areas, and we defended really well. ... In the second half, they had a little more momentum, but I think our substitutions came in at the right time to give us what we needed.”
Portland goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic made a diving save on the shot by Dallas' Jesus Ferreira in the 74th minute, but his teammates were not able to clear the danger at the back. As a result, Facundo Quignon scored with ease, giving FC Dallas the 1-0 lead.
The Timbers nearly brought the match back level in the 77th minute as Juan Mosquera caught up to a perfect ball ahead, but his shot was saved by Maarten Paes with his torso.
Boli made his Timbers debut in the 86th minute.
Boli scored in the first minute of stoppage time as a ball played back perfectly from Asprilla found his left foot, and the ball struck the back of the net as Boli was falling to the ground. He was soon after mobbed by teammates and coaches as the Timbers split the points in a tough match.
“After (Dallas) found the goal, the group stayed with the belief that we could come back in the game,” Savarese said. “What a great story for Boli coming into this game and being able to score the (tying goal). Being able to get us a point is very important. The morale and the feeling of the guys from the very beginning was very, very good. Finishing this game, even though we wanted to win, there is a good feeling around the team that we’re starting to move forward and get stronger.”