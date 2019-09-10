NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Wil Lutz kicked a 58-yard field goal as time expired to lift the New Orleans Saints to a 30-28 victory over the Houston Texans Monday night in game that had three scoring plays in the final minute.
Deshaun Watson threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to former Saints receiver Kenny Stills with 37 seconds left, capping a two-play, 75-yard drive that put the Texans in front after they began their final possession down by six with 50 seconds left.
There was just enough time remaining for Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who capped a 370-yard, two-touchdown performance by completing a 15-yard pass to Ted Ginn Jr., an 11-yarder to Michael Thomas and another pass to Ginn for nine yards in quick succession.
That allowed New Orleans to save its final timeout until just two seconds remained and set up Lutz’s career-long kick.
The 40-year-old Brees completed 32-of-43 passes. He threw one interception deep in Houston territory in the first half that could have proved costly, but did enough to make up for it.
Brees appeared to have all but sealed it when he spotted Ginn deep down field on third and two and connected for a 41-yard gain to the Houston 44 at the two-minute warning.
Alvin Kamara, who had 169 yards from scrimmage, followed with an 11-yard run, and the Saints ran the clock down to 55 seconds before Lutz converted a 47-yarder.
Watson completed 20-of-30 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to DeAndre Hopkins, and also ran for a 21-yard score on a fourth-down play.
The Saints’ Marcus Williams, who had a momentum-swinging interception earlier in the second half, stayed down on a knee after Duke Johnson’s 32-yard run in the fourth quarter. He left the field on his own after a trainer briefly spoke with him.
The Texans host Jacksonville Sunday, while the Saints visit the Los Angeles Rams.