Ronnie Gajownik says she used to get nervous for this sort of thing, but from the moment the new Hillsboro Hops manager arrived for media day on Tuesday at Ron Tonkin Field, she couldn’t have seemed more at ease.

“Smells like hot dogs,” she said walking into the box suite for her news conference, later noting her wife, Andrea, is Hillsboro’s assistant general manager of food and beverage and likely helped put together the spread in the back. One would be hard-pressed to realize history was also in the air, but no woman had ever fielded questions in this position in the Northwest League. Nor at a high-level Class A team for that matter. Gajownik, 29, is just the second woman to manage a professional club in baseball history, joining Rachel Balkovec, who was named manager of the low Class A Tampa Tarpons last season.


