Bus driver Ralph Camden’s words still resonate today, decades after Jackie Gleason, playing the part of Camden, uttered the words: “And away we go.”
Appropriate as high school and college athletes begin, in earnest the 2019-20 school year with a host of soccer, volleyball, cross country and football competitions this week.
As we all look ahead to discover the teams and individuals who will make an impact on their respective schools throughout the Klamath Basin, there also is a little time to reflect on the teams and stars of the past.
Sadly, Henley will not host a Hall of Fame banquet this year.
With the recent death of Judy Clifton-Smith, a key member of the school’s Hall of Fame committee, it might be appropriate. When the next Hall class is inducted, one has to hope Clifton-Smith will be duly recognized, as she surely will be.
Lost River also will not have a Hall of Fame element this.
The school has honored its past in three-year cycles, and this is an off year in the cycle.
That leaves Klamath Union, and in slightly more than a month the next class of Pelicans will be recognized for their efforts, with a heavy emphasis on cross country.
Lauren Jespersen and Jacob Gomez will be inducted individually, and the 1997 boys team will be added to the KU Hall of Fame. So will Gary Keppen and Trish Havey.
Jespersen and Gomez were part of a great run, pun intended, of distance runners who not only powered the Pelicans to state respect, but also provided a backdrop for Stanford University’s then nationally ranked teams.
There were a couple of seasons when Stanford was ranked No. 1 in the country in men’s cross country, and one-third in the Cardinal roster consisted on Klamath Union graduates – no small feat.
Reviewing the list of inductees, however, one name stood out.
While Jason Sedlock made his name in basketball, and helped Santa Clara University to four NCAA Division I national tournament appearances, and several wins in the Big Dance, another sporting memory stands out.
The 6-foot-7 Sedlock played soccer for the Pelicans.
It is rare to find a 6-7 soccer player.
Oh, but what an impact he had.
With his long arms, vivid memories of Sedlock launching a throw-in from near an opponent’s goal are clear. His perfect throws to the front of the net made things happen.
That was especially true when Torbjorn Balme would go airborne, be parallel to the hard ground underneath him and drill a header past a stunned goalkeeper. Perfectly accurate missiles, to be more precise.
How many times KU scored goals when Balme headed a perfect Sedlock throw-in might be difficult to ascertain, but it happened often as the Pelicans battled well in the old Southern Oregon Conference.
In a sport called the Beautiful Game, the Balme-Sedlock tandem created beautiful goals.
Sadly, Balme will not be at Sedlock’s induction Oct. 4, when the newest members of the KU Hall of Fame take their places alongside a litany of proud Pelicans. Balme lost his life several years ago.
Sedlock, who went on to play professional basketball in Australia and still lives there and is a commercial airline pilot, has a lot of teammates to thank for all of his successes in both soccer and basketball.
Unbeknownst by many, one of his college teammates, actually his roommate, made a great name for himself during a long National Basketball Association career and won a couple of Most Valuable Player awards.
Steve Nash and Sedlock remain in contact with each other, too.
“And away we go,” as young people begin to develop life-long relationships which will, we hope, enhance their lives and create long-lived memories for players, parents, coaches, fans — and sportswriters.
