OAKLAND, Calif. — Well off the University of California campus, in another town and another kind of gym, Charmin Smith greets her fellow boxing friends with a “What’s up?” or wave. She offers a hug or bumps gloves, shares some small talk about what’s going on in everyone’s life.
Smith pulls on a bandanna to keep her hair back, then sits alone on a bench with a pile of protective gear and methodically adds each piece to prepare for her Muay Thai class in a sprawling West Oakland warehouse called Dogtown Athletic.
Not an unusual way for this first-year women’s basketball coach to spend her Friday nights, surrounded by friends with a passion for fitness and the Thai martial art.
They trickle in, Smith’s village outside of all her people at the University of California, where she is a first-time head coach.
Smith discovered this Muay Thai class, led by trainer Jason Joseph (or “Coach Jay” as they call him) 3½ years ago when Joseph’s former gym was just a few blocks from her home. She drove by it many times before finally going in, but once she did she discovered what she’d been missing.
“It’s definitely my passion outside of basketball. I’ve found a whole new community,” Smith said. “I have new teammates, new family with our Muay Thai-minded family and Coach Jay.
“It’s been truly phenomenal, and I’ve learned another level of discipline and commitment,” she continued. “The technique and the skill that it takes to learn the art of Muay Thai has definitely made me a better basketball coach.”
Now fully geared up, Smith jogs laps around the mat to warm up as others jump rope to get their heart rates going before its’s time to spar.
Joseph hollers out simple instructions for each round. He takes in newcomers with a good-natured approach, giving them time to tackle a new activity.
“Clear your mind!” he might say after a mistake before a student tries again. “Eyes on coach!
“Stand tall! You are tall!” “Rotate!” “Let’s go!” “Work!” “Take a break!”
Smith had been Cal associate head coach since 2012 before joining the WNBA’s New York Liberty as an assistant coach in April. She was gone little more than two months.
During her brief time away in New York, the 44-year-old Smith missed the camaraderie of her regular Muay Thai training and her community in the boxing gym just as she missed her Cal players.
Everybody at Dogtown Athletic also greatly missed her.
Her boxing friends were thrilled when she returned to the Bay Area to take over the Cal program when Lindsay Gottlieb left to accept an assistant coaching position with the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers.
“She’s necessary; she really is,” friend and classmate Bruce Daniel said. “She’s a calming influence.”
Coach Jay smiles when someone catches on to a new move or successfully gets through a particularly difficult sequence or round.
Smith has picked up on plenty from his coaching style.
“I’m learning something new each day,” she says. “It’s inspiring to me, the impact a good coach can have on someone.”
She has coached alongside some legends and played for Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer at Stanford.
“When I think about being the head coach for the first time at Cal, to me that’s very intimidating,” VanDerveer said. “I mean, I was a head coach at Idaho, but she’s right in that spotlight, and I hope that she knows that I’ll always be a mentor for her, and as long as they come in second, I’m cheering for them.”
Smith joined the Cal staff under then-coach Joanne Boyle in 2007-08, then stayed put in Berkeley after Gottlieb took over in 2011.
“I think my experience playing in the WNBA, playing at Stanford and going to Final Fours, I hope that they trust in me because I’ve done it as a player,” Smith said. “I want them to be able to hear me say like this is the way, and not just because I think so, but because I’ve actually experienced it.”
Smith is thankful she discovered Muay Thai. For the mental toughness it takes. For the intense workout.
“I just needed a kick start,” she said. “I was doing yoga and taking guitar lessons. Muay Thai is what stuck, with the community, and I needed something to get me in shape.”