After a season of near misses, the Oregon Tech women’s basketball team will look to claw their way to glory as the No. 5 seed in the upcoming Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament.
On Tuesday night, the Lady Owls (19-10, 12-10 CCC) will travel up to Eugene to face fourth-seeded Bushnell (18-12, 15-7) in a CCC quarterfinal at 7 p.m.
Should they win there, Tech will either face rival Southern Oregon in Ashland on Friday or host Northwest University in Klamath Falls on that same date, depending on who wins their contest.
Winning the conference tournament would guarantee Tech a spot in the NAIA national tournament next month. A loss would mean that the Owls would have to wait and see if they receive an at-large bid from the NAIA.
They’ll look for their tournament bid after a season filled with almosts. Several times, Tech has been within minutes of big wins and upsets, only to fall just short.
Their season finale last Saturday at No. 21 Lewis-Clark State was yet another example. Heading into the fourth quarter, the Owls held a slim three-point advantage over the conference’s top team.
But in that final frame, Tech shot just 30 percent from the field while LC-State launched at a 53.3 percent clip to outscore the Owls 25-15 down the stretch. Still, Tech went toe-to-toe with a nationally ranked opponent on the road and were within striking distance until the end.
“I couldn't be prouder of how our team competed against the number one team in our conference on the road,” said OIT Head Coach Scott Meredith in a release. “Even in a loss, I feel we played one of our best overall games versus a quality opponent. We can use this effort as a springboard going into the conference tournament.”
Aside from that loss, Tech has taken conference opponents to overtime four times this year, but lost all four. Of their 10 total losses on the season, seven were by single-digit margins and one was a COVID forfeit. Tech never lost a non-conference game.
Tech has only met Bushnell, Tuesday’s opponent, once this season (their first meeting was the COVID forfeit). That meeting, also in Eugene, resulted in the rare 10-point loss for Tech.
The Owls enter the conference tournament with the CCC’s best field goal percentage — making about 44.1 percent against conference foes.
Freshman forward Shelby Blodgett leads the Owls in scoring while averaging 13.1 points and eight rebounds per game. She has eight double-doubles on the year. Senior point guard Abby Kreiser averages a conference-best 6.1 assists per game.