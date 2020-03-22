Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Who won the first world championship in women’s basketball?

The United States beat host Chile, 49-36, in the first women’s world title in a March 22, 1953, game.

