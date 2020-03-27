In this Sept. 28, 2019 file photo, Justin Gatlin, of the United States, competes enroute to a silver medal in the 100m event at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar. Gatlin will be 39 by the time the games roll around, and Jamaican Asafa Powell is just nine months younger. They are both ancient in this young sprinter’s game, but still think they can give the younger generation a run for their money.