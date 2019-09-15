Earlier this week, Eddie Lewis, a long-time football official in the area, posted an interesting article which had appeared on the Oregon School Activities Association website and dealt with the adult fans.
There were more than a few interesting pieces in the article penned by Karissa L. Niehoff of the National Federation of High Schools.
Her piece noted that in a national survey of more than 2,000 high school athletic directors from across the country, almost two-thirds said their biggest program, their biggest challenge, was dealing with aggressive parents and adult fans.
As Lewis, and several other sports officials in the area can attest, the same individuals make their task difficult.
Another study indicated that almost 80% of new officials quit within the first two years.
Unruly parents are cited as the reason why.
There are high school sports which are threatened because of a lack of officials. Trained, certified officials are required for interscholastic activities, and as their numbers dwindle, so do the potential opportunities for young people to participate in the sporting experience.
That is worse than sad.
What sport can teach, as well as music, debate and other activities, is that effort counts as young people learn how to become a teammate, pursue goals, make friends and discover each had abilities he/she can use in the classroom as well as the field of play.
Niehoff lists six guidelines for parents.
n Act your age.
n Do not live your life vicariously through your children. There are more than few stories which can be shared about parents who never figured this out.
n Let your children talk to the the coach instead of the parent doing it for them.
n Stay in your own lane, which means no coaching or officiating from the sidelines. The parent’s role is to be a responsible, supportive parent. Nothing more.
n Participating in a high school sport is not about getting a college scholarship. Only about 2% of all high school athletes receive some sort of aid for college throughout athletes, and it rarely covers all of a college student’s needs.
n Make sure children know parents love watching them play. Do not critique a child’s performance on the car ride home. Participation is about character development, learning and having fun, not in winning or losing.
A ticket to a high school game, even a college game, does not give one the right to be rude, disrespectful or abusive.
I greatly appreciate my parents, especially now since they both are gone.
Throughout time playing at various levels, coaching, too, my folks never asked about winning or losing, or even what kind of performance I might have had.
They had three simple questions, and if I could answer yes to any one of them, the game and/or practice was worth the effort:
■ Did you have fun?
■ Did you make a new friend?
■ Did you learn something about yourself that made you a better player, coach or person?
As we begin the 2019-20 school year, the hope is that young people can enjoy the experience of being on a team — whether he/she is the star or the individual who sees little playing time. There is something to be gained from the experience.
Steve Matthies is Herald and News sports editor emeritus. He can be reached at 541-885-4411, or at smatthies@heraldandnews.com.