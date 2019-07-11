Editor’s note: The second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader had not finished in time to make it to press in Wednesday’s edition.
MEDFORD — With the game tied at five runs apiece in the fourth inning, it was the Medford Mustangs that were able to pull away from the Klamath Falls Falcons Tuesday night in Medford.
Just as they did in the first game Tuesday, the Mustangs broke through with a three-run sixth inning which the Falcons could not answer in the seventh inning.
Bailey Whitlock loaded the bases by hitting three of the first four hitters that he faced. Medford made him pay by driving runners home with the next three batters.
In the seventh inning, the Falcons loaded the bases with one out and the top of the lineup due up, but Kaden Bolanos and Devin Monteith went down in order to end the threat.
The Falcons will face Springfield Friday evening with the first pitch set for 6 p.m. in Springfield.