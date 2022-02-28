Just a couple weeks after being named the first three-time district champion in Mazama school history, senior Tanner Wood claimed third place in the 138-pound class in the 4A state wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Of the well over a dozen Klamath Falls athletes to head to a state championship wrestling tournament this past weekend, Wood secured the best result. After getting pinned in the semifinals, Wood battled in the consolation bracket, ending his Mazama wrestling career with two-straight wins to secure third place.
Isaac Pena, a fellow Mazama senior, worked hard to finish fourth in the 285-pound class. After also falling to the consolation side of the bracket, Pena pinned three-straight opponents before suffering a decision defeat in the deciding third-place match.
Two other Mazama wrestlers also placed at the 4A state championships at Cascade High School on Saturday. Hadyn Burk finished fifth in the 113-pound class and Savien Burk placed sixth in the 145-pound class.
Meanwhile in the girls’ state championship tournament at Culver High School last Thursday, Klamath Union’s Hayleigh Dukes — already KU’s most-decorated female wrestler — placed fourth in the 115-pound class.
Also at Culver, but on Saturday, Bonanza’s Tanner Mestas also finished fourth in the 145-pound class in the 2A/1A state championships.
Mestas had a long and adventurous trip through the state bracket. He was awarded a quarterfinal victory after his opponent had to exit due to injury. He then dropped out of the semifinals after a full three-round decision loss. The senior backed that up in the consolation bracket with a three-round decision win.
Then in the third-place match, Mestas and his opponent, Lakeview junior Brayson Granger, finished the third round locked in a tie. Granger then won in a sudden victory, overtime period.
To their credit as well, the Lakeview wrestling team had an excellent weekend. Aside from Granger’s third-place finish, Wyatt Patzke placed second in the 152-pound class and Morgan Ludwig claimed the 2A/1A state title in the 182-pound class.