Mt. Ashland Ski Area will open for the season on Friday, Dec. 18 at 9 a.m. for season pass holders only, according to a news release.
No day tickets will be sold to the public, though tickets for Saturday and beyond are currently available online. All four lifts will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The terrain off of the Ariel lift will be for advanced skiers and riders only as grooming will be limited to the lower mountain.
“We really wanted to show our heartfelt appreciation for our core skiers and riders on day one,” said General Manager Hiram Towle. “With all of this new snow on the ground, we are ready to kick this season off in grand style. The weather looks good and the conditions are going to be excellent.”
The Ski Area will open to the general public on Saturday, Dec. 18 and open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Jan. 4, following the ski area’s holiday schedule.
All four chairlifts will run and all of the ski area’s 240-acre terrain will be open. Skiers and riders should expect early season conditions, meaning some obstacles will be present.
“The snow is really good out here today. This latest winter storm brought ample coverage to allow us to open. We are committed to offering skiing and riding to our community any time we can, and we are ready,” said Towle. “I am proud of our team’s effort to get the ski area open this year. It was truly a monumental task."
With the COVID-19 pandemic still surging in Jackson County and throughout our region, ski area managers are committed to protecting the health of guests and staff. To do so, they ask all guests to follow a few simple rules this season:
■ Face coverings must be worn around the chairlifts, indoors, and when physical distancing is not possible.
■ Guests will be asked to stay home should they present any symptoms of COVID-19 or other illness.
■ Mt. Ashland is requiring advanced reservations across the ski area, including ticketing, ski school, and rentals. None of these products will be available for purchase at the ski area.
■ The ski lodge is closed to all guests except those renting equipment or taking a lesson. The locker lodge is closed to the public this season.
For more information about Mt. Ashland and the COVID-19 guidelines, please visit www.mtashland.com/covid-19-information/ and www.mtashland.com/frequently-asked-questions/.
Mt. Ashland is a 501c3 nonprofit ski area owned and operated by the Mt. Ashland Association under a special use permit from the U.S. Forest Service.