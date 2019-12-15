MERRILL—Modoc senior Brooke Lafferty’s coach owes her a milkshake.
It’s a deal Modoc girls basketball coach Keith Weber has with his team if they make a half-court shot.
With the clock winding down in the third quarter and the Braves trailing by 17 points, Lafferty took a deep, half-court, buzzer-beating shot under pressure from the Burns Hilanders Friday at the Running Raiders tournament.
The shot gave the Braves momentum to start the final quarter as they rallied to within nine points, but the push wasn’t enough as Modoc fell, 66-51, in their sixth-straight loss to open the season.
“At first, I felt it in my shot, but then I was like: ‘I don’t know, maybe it might be short, maybe it might airball,’ but then I saw it sailing in,” Lafferty said. “It felt good. It got my energy going and made me feel better.”
Lafferty led all scorers with 27 points and added 12 rebounds for a double-double. She also led the Braves with five steals and four assists.
Junior Chloe Farmer followed with a season-high 12 points with three rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Modoc struggled to contain Burns junior Allie Hueckman, who shot seven three-pointers for 26 points.
With a lack of scoring opportunities outside Lafferty, the Braves were outdone by the Hilanders.
“Brooke (Lafferty’s) our player,” Weber said. “She does make things happen. We don’t have a guard. She’s got to bring the ball up and then we got to get it back to her.
“She was our one-man press break. She’s our scorer and she’s our rebounder. She’s our girl.”
In a nearly full-game, full-court press, Lafferty played point guard much of the first half and transitioned to center on defense. Responsible for over half of the Braves points, she was Modoc’s main scoring threat as the Braves struggled to make offensive plays aside from Lafferty.
In the second half, the Braves switched Lafferty off-ball to attempt to create more scoring opportunities which opened the senior up some as she scored nine and 10 points in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, her highest scoring quarters.
“I’m not really about points, maybe,” Lafferty said. “I mainly worry about, I really want to be better on my defense and rebounding and helping my team and letting them score too, but if I’ve got to get something going and I got to start putting points on the board, then I’ll make it happen.”
While the pressure to carry her team could be frustrating for the senior, Lafferty likes that her team knows it can rely on her.
“It feels good because they expect me to do good,” she said. “Then I do it for them. If they need me, I’ll be there.”
With just four returners including Lafferty, the Braves have struggled early in the season.
“We need ball-handlers,” Weber said, “someone else that can create a shot for themselves,” someone who can create off-ball opportunities for Lafferty.
“They’re very eager to learn and they’re all good kids,” Weber said. “There’s not a bad attitude on the team, so it’s fun to coach.”
Even with the loss, the Braves are improving. With their highest scoring game of the season and a breakout game for Farmer, Modoc could be headed in the right direction for Shasta Cascade League season.
“I think once we get our actual games going and our preseason still going into it, they’re going to start catching on,” Lafferty said.
Modoc will host a tournament this upcoming weekend ahead of league play where it will need to hammer out the remaining kinks.
For Lafferty, she wants to play college hoops post-high school, and hopes opportunities start to arise as the season continues.
swebster@heraldandnews.com; @WebsterSierraE