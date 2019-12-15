MERRILL— “We came out flat.”
Those were the first words Modoc boys basketball coach Jim Widby said in a post-game interview.
“We just didn’t play. We turned the ball over too much. We didn’t shoot well. We did all those things,” he continued.
Behind 13 turnovers and just 10 made shots, the Braves (2-3) were outdone by the Burns Hilanders at the Running Raiders tournament Friday night.
Modoc junior Dillon Valencia led the Braves with 14 points, including all three of Modoc’s three-pointer, two steals and five rebounds. Sophomore Tre Larranaga added seven points, a team-high six rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Just four of Modoc’s 11-boy roster scored, and just six got court time.
“We’re a lot better team than that,” Widby said. “We didn’t get up and down the court like we’re supposed to. We didn’t run the ball like we’re supposed to.”
The Braves managed to control much of the first quarter, opening with a 5-0 lead and finishing up 10-9, but things quickly started to slip for Modoc. The Hilanders tied early, and behind back-to-back three-pointers, took a 21-15 lead into halftime.
Modoc senior Anthony Rangel said his team struggled without a shot clock as the Hilanders really settled into offense and took the time to find a good shot.
“(Normally), we can clamp down for 30 seconds and then they have to force up a shot, but here they can just keep going. That kind of threw us off,” he said. “We just didn’t play to our best ability.”
Rangel had six points, five rebounds and one steal.
He added that the Braves didn’t have consistency in the point guard position. Larranaga is the Braves designated point guard, but Rangel said he and Valencia kept bringing the ball up and running the point.
After the half and with increased defensive intensity, the Braves got a momentum swing in the third quarter, rallying to within six points and tying the Hilanders 12-12 in the period, but Modoc wasn’t able to sustain momentum and slipped in a 10-5 final eight minutes which handed the Braves their third loss of the season.
“(Burns) got up, we’d come back a little bit and then we would say: ‘Oh, we’re good,’ and just relax a little bit, and you can’t relax,” Widby said.
Overall, Widby was disappointed in his team’s performance, struggling to find much positive about the game, but that’s primarily because he knows it wasn’t playing to its potential. With just a handful of last season’s players returning, several Braves are figuring this out for the first time.
“I’ve got a good team,” he said. “They’re making those young mistakes. By the time league starts, we’ll be ready,” he added.
Rangel echoed the sentiment. “I feel like we could’ve played better,” he said. “This is just the beginning of the season. We’re going to get a lot better. We’re still figuring it out.”
The Braves will travel to Tulelake Monday to play the Honkers at 8:30 p.m.
