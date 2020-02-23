There was little noise as the final two matches of the round were being contested at the Rapid City Arena.
It was time for a break at the South Dakota state wrestling championships.
Then, out of nowhere, a huge roar left tournament officials, coaches, wrestlers and the media wondering what had happened, since neither match was near a conclusion, and actually were in the consolation round.
It did not take long before everyone understood.
Perhaps the greatest line ever uttered on television brought goosebumps to almost everyone: “Do you believe in miracles? Yes.”
Al Michaels made the call as the United States stunned Russia at the 1980 Lake Placid Winter Olympics.
What few people knew at the time — 40 years ago Monday — was that the USA still had to beat Finland to win the ice hockey gold medal. A loss would have relegated the U.S. to silver or bronze, and the Russians still would have the gold medals.
Fortunately, in a game which started at 10 a.m. in Lake Placid, the U.S. was able to pull off another victory, and the “Miracle on Ice” became a reality, one of the four greatest upsets in Olympic history, and the greatest in the Winter Games.
Former Alturas resident Glenn Jobe was in Lake Placid. He had competed in the biathlon competition for the United States. Among the athletes he developed a friendship with was Jim Craig, the goalkeeper for the U.S. hockey team.
He recently told the story about the buzz at the ice hockey arena 40 years ago.
“Electric,” he said.
Jobe watched the game with Craig’s father, and one of the great photographs that emerged after the game was the flag-draped Craig looking in the stands for his father.
No one knew at the time about the needed victory over Finland.
No one knew at the time the impact the USA’s victory over Russia would have on the country, especially in places where ice hockey drew blank stares from people who really had no understanding of the game.
That changed quickly.
In what became a tumultuous year, with a U.S. boycott of the Summer Games in Moscow, which denied Luke Klaja and Susie Baxter their chance to compete in the Olympics, the hockey victory was seen as a victory of good over evil — the United States against Russia.
For those old enough to remember the game, the ice hockey victory still brings pride that a bunch of college players could stun the mighty military team from across the pond. It really was amateurs against professionals.
The movie “Miracle” is a great chronicle of the event. Herb Brooks was a master manipulator and pushed his college players to feats they had no idea they could achieve. If nothing else, what that team did was prove that when people work together, amazing results can happen.
Obviously, much has changed since then.
Only a stunning wrestling victory by U.S. Greco-Roman wrestler Rulon Gardner over Russian opponent Aleksandr Karelin in 2000 (Sydney) has since had the upset impact the ice hockey team’s win created.
It should be noted Karelin had not lost an international match in 13 years before Gardner scored his victory.
The other two great upsets happened earlier — Billy Mills’ uncanny victory in the men’s 10,000-meter run in 1964 (Tokyo) and the Russians’ win over the USA in basketball in 1972 (Munich). The basketball game remains contentious and the USA’s silver medals remain locked in a safe in Munich.
