Unable to finish off a bevy of quality chances and leaky along the back line, the Portland Timbers dropped a road match at FC Cincinnati 2-1 on Saturday.
“We did play well, we just need to be better in the spot of the pitch to turn chances into goals,” Timbers midfielder Evander said. “I think we’ve been really improving. As we did against Seattle, we put the balls in the goal. Today we did the same but the ball didn’t go in. I think we are in a good progress and in the right direction.”
The Timbers (2-5-2, 8 points) had a highly productive first half on the attack, creating plenty of dangerous chances but never quite able to score. FC Cincinnati (6-1-2, 20 points) was a consistent threat on the counterattack, netting one goal.
Most of Portland’s issues were at the back, primarily at central defense where Larrys Mabiala was filling in for the ill Dario Zuparic — both Zuparic and Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese did not make the trip due to health and safety protocols.
“We’re looking better up top,” said Timbers acting coach Carlos Llamosa — filling in for Savarese. “This is a difficult team to play, a difficult stadium to play in. For 90 minutes, we created chances. We just need to be more clinical in finishing those chances.”
While the Timbers missed out on all their first half chances, Cincinnati made good on one of its chances. A header at the near post by Sergio Santos — with Mabiala missing his mark — made it 1-0 Cincinnati in the 34th minute.
FC Cincinnati made it 2-0 in the 58th minute on a goal by Brandon Vazquez, who put it home with relative ease after Portland goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic was forced into a diving save.
But Portland was able to mount a quick response and pull one back. A dangerous cross in from Santiago Moreno was saved poorly by Cincinnati keeper Roman Celentano, and Dairon Asprilla stepped up and rifled it in to bring the score to 2-1 in the 60th minute.
Evander threatened again with his playmaking in the 69th minute, a headed pass that made it through to Moreno. But Moreno’s shot was narrowly saved, keeping Portland down on the scoreboard.