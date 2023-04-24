Unable to finish off a bevy of quality chances and leaky along the back line, the Portland Timbers dropped a road match at FC Cincinnati 2-1 on Saturday.

“We did play well, we just need to be better in the spot of the pitch to turn chances into goals,” Timbers midfielder Evander said. “I think we’ve been really improving. As we did against Seattle, we put the balls in the goal. Today we did the same but the ball didn’t go in. I think we are in a good progress and in the right direction.”


