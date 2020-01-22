There have been countless Hosanna Christian boys basketball standout players in recent years.
Silas Sanchas, Waylan Cole and Jacob Moore, to name a few, have all been mentors to Hosanna Christian’s Ethan Milligan.
Milligan had been sitting patiently, waiting for his chance to be the shining star, and did just that in a 52-39 victory against Central Christian Tuesday.
He had a career high 20 points.
He had not been close to the point total so far this season except for his previous career high (17 points) from last season.
Milligan and point guard Will Maupin led a rally in the third quarter by Hosanna after it took an eight-point lead into their locker room at halftime.
The Lions put their foot on the gas in the third quarter and went on a 21-2 run.
“Getting more steals and turning them into buckets just got us more energy. That was probably the funnest, most energetic game we have played all season,” Milligan said. “I think this is the perfect spark we needed to make it to the playoffs and hopefully, make this season memorable for our senior year.”
Sitting at 5-4 and in sixth place in the Mountain Valley League, the Lions still have a postseason chance with half of their league games remaining.
Milligan and Maupin had different roles last year with the team’s offense running through Moore and Michael Irvine.
Milligan is thriving at his new chance.
“This is definitely new for me. Last year, I was more of a role player … just get it to our main scorers. Coming into this year, I have grown up and I am learning how to shoot better and take more control of the situations I am put in, and become more of a lead player in the team,” Milligan said.
“Not trying to dog on our old coaches, but our new coach (Cole Bigby) runs different plays. I think it fits our system better than anything we have ran before.”
Maupin was also effective and came away with his eight points, all in the second half.
Now the team’s point guard, he was a shooting guard a year ago.
“Our defense was equal with our offense. Our defense turned into offense. Having a bigger court and the press was a really big factor in our third quarter run,” Maupin said. “It is just one group, one team.”
“It does not matter if I am scoring 20 points, or Will is scoring 20 points, or any of our other teammates are scoring 20 points. As long as we win it, that is all that really matters to me,” Milligan said. “We have had really good teams in the past.
“There are big shoes to fill, but I think we are doing our best to fill them.”