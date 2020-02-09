SPRINGFIELD — Bonanza senior Breanna Mestas advanced to the finals and is one of three Klamath Basin girls headed to the Oregon School Activities Association girls state wrestling tournament later this month.
Mestas, who was the top seed at 120 pounds, had three pins and a decision before she met second-seeded Cailee Hallett of Thurston in the finals.
Hallett won by fall during the tournament contest at her school.
In the quarterfinals, Hallett had pinned Klamath Union’s Hayleigh Dukes in the quarterfinals, and left Dukes with a 2-2 tournament record. Dukes came up two wins shy of advancing to the state tournament in Portland Feb. 28-29.
Mestas, meanwhile, will be joined in the state tournament by Mazama’s Natanee Campbell and North Lake’s Shelby Bruhn.
Campbell, the No. 4 seed at 130 pounds, fell into the consolation competition after a loss to unseeded Morgan Ellis of Philomath. Campbell then came back to record four straight pins to place third and earn her state tournament trip.
Campbell had five pins in all, including one over top-seeded Kyleigh Cuevas of Bend in the battle for third place.
Ellis, meanwhile, was one of several unseeded wrestlers to gain the finals in their respective weight classes during the tournament which determined the four entries per weight class for the state championships.
Bruhn was the No. 4 seed at 235 and won twice to reach the semifinals, where she lost to eventual tournament champion Raina Herzog of Cottage Grove. Bruhn came back with another win and then lost the bout for third place.
The most crucial win for Bruhn came in the wrestlebacks where she pinned Tayla Parsons of Elmira.
Parsons finished fifth but, because Bruhn had won their head-to-head bout earlier in the tournament, the North Lake junior won the state tournament berth.
Two other Basin wrestlers placed fifth, but came up one victory shy of advancing to state.
Henley’s Madison Shearer fell in the first round at 105, and then came back to win four times by fall before another loss knocked her out of a chance at third or fourth place. Shearer then picked up a decision to place fifth.
Earlier in the consolation round of matches, Shearer pinned Lost River’s Piadad Valadez, which left the Lost River freshman two wins shy of placing, and three shy of advancing to the state meet.
Also placing fifth, and a win shy of state, was Henley’s Chantel Ramirez at 155.
Ramirez pulled a first-round match against top-seeded Gabriell Tata Rodriguez. Like Shearer, Ramirez came back to win four times by fall before losing. The Henley senior then won by fall in what was her final high school match to place fifth.
Host Thurston won the team title with 265, and easily outdistanced runner-up Bend, which had 131, in the competition which drew wrestlers from 61 schools. Of those, 58 scored points. Henley was No. 20, the highest finish among Klamath Basin schools.