Quarterbacks Tyson Van Gastel of Mazama and Shaw Stork of Henley shared the inaugural Big Sky Conference offensive player of the year award in voting by the league's coaches.
Mazama's Trevor Anderson was named the defensive player of the year and the Vikings' Vic Lease was coach of the year.
Mazama finished atop the first-year league, after eight consecutive Skyline Conference titles. The Vikings (10-1 overall) received the top seed into the Class 4A state playoffs before being upset 28-27 by visiting Scappoose in the quarterfinals.
The Vikings took up nine spots on the first team: offensive linemen Armando Galindo and Zach Atmadinata; Anderson at running back and inside linebacker; Van Gastel at quarterback and defensive back; kicker Treyce Horton; defensive lineman Keegan McDonald; outside linebacker Brody Hubble.
In addition, second-team honors went to Vikings offensive lineman McDonald; center Brendon Solus; running back/defensive back Horton; tight end/inside linebacker Brendon Monteith; and defensive lineman Mason Nowak. Earning honorable mention were Mazama offensive lineman Ryan Murdock; running back Hubble; wide receiver Tyler Aguiar; and outside linebacker Seth McLane.
Henley (9-2) finished second in conference play and was the No. 4 seed in the Class 4A playoffs. The Hornets also lost by a point in the quarterfinals, 17-16 to Estacada.
First-team honors went to Hornets offensive lineman Emiliano Ortiz-Bandera; running back/inside linebacker Logan Whitlock; quarterback Stork; receiver/defensive back Owen Cheyne and defensive lineman Owen Northcutt.
Making the second team were Henley offensive lineman Nate Tappan; receiver/defensive back Luke Bennett; and outside linebacker Chris Janney. Receiving honorable mention were Hornets offensive linemen Northcutt and Juan Manzo; center Braeden Morris; receiver Janney; tight end/outside linebacker Tyler Harper; defensive lineman Matt McCoy; inside linebacker Nolan Northcutt; and defensive backs Mark Carpenter and Kyle Nichols.
Klamath Union (2-7), which finished in a three-way tie for fifth place in the seven-team conference, placed center Hayden Smith and wide receiver Tony Ortiz on the first team.
Defensive lineman Jamar Cuellar was a second-team selection. Receiving honorable mention were: offensive lineman Indrani Espinoza and Cuellar; running back Jett Johnson; receiver Ryan Glidden; defensive lineman Smith; and defensive back Javan Zumwalt.