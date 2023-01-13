11-6 mazama anderson.jpg

Mazama’s Trevor Anderson eludes a tackle against Seaside in a Class 4A state first-round playoff game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

 Annaliesa Casson/For the Herald & News

Mazama High senior Trevor Anderson was a first-team selection at running back and linebacker on the Oregon Class 4A all-state football team as selected by the state’s coaches.

Anderson led the Vikings to their ninth consecutive conference championship and an undefeated regular season.


