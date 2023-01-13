Mazama High senior Trevor Anderson was a first-team selection at running back and linebacker on the Oregon Class 4A all-state football team as selected by the state’s coaches.
Anderson led the Vikings to their ninth consecutive conference championship and an undefeated regular season.
Anderson rushed for 1,516 yards and 16 touchdowns on 150 carries, an average of 10.1 yards per attempt. He made 39 tackles in 10 games, with 10.5 of those for loss.
He was at his best in the state semifinals, when he rushed for 233 yards and two touchdowns and made seven tackles—five for loss—in a 28-27 overtime loss to Scappoose, the Vikings’ lone defeat of the season.
While Anderson was the only first-team football selection, several Klamath Basin players were honored on the all-state team.
Henley quarterback Shaw Stork was a second-team pick on offense, as were Hornets running back Logan Whitlock and wide receiver Owen Cheyne. Klamath Union receiver Tony Ortiz and Mazama offensive lineman Armando Galindo were also selected to the second team.
Receiving honorable mention on offense were Mazama quarterback Tyson Van Gastel, tight end Brendon Monteith offensive lineman Zach Atmadinata and kicker Treyce Horton. KU center Hayden Smith and Henley offensive lineman Emiliano Ortiz also were honored.
Mazama defensive lineman Keegan McDonald was a second-team pick, along with Henley defensive back Cheyne.
Receiving honorable mention were Henley defensive lineman Owen Northcutt and linebacker Whitlock and Mazama linebacker Brody Hubble and defensive back Van Gastel.
VOLLEYBALL
Mazama seniors Ella Baley and Kaylea Rietdyk were second-team selections on the Class 4A all-state team.
Henley’s Kendal Hadwick received honorable mention.
In Class 3A, Lakeview’s Kenna Stratton received honorable mention.
SOCCER
Henley’s Lello Sguero and Trevor Tobiasson received first-team honors on the Class 4A boys team.
The Hornets’ Lanie Cox was a first-team pick on the Class 4A girls team and teammate Kathrine Michaelis earned second-team honors.
Lost River goalkeeper Kadyn Thomas, defender Amadeus Hernandez and midfielder Osvaldo Zambrano received honorable mention on the Class 3A/2A/1A boys team.
Lakeview midfielder Karlee Vickerman got honorable mention on the Class 3A/2A/1A boys team.