Mazama Boys Bball v. Baker

Mazama’s Bryce Worrell (33) goes in for a layup during the game against the Baker Bulldogs at Mazama High School on Dec. 17, 2021.

 Staff photo by Arden Barnes / Report for America

The Skyline Conference basketball matchup between Mazama and Hidden Valley scheduled for Thursday night has been moved to Feb. 5.

The website for the Hidden Valley boys basketball team notes that their basketball activities are on pause until Monday.

According to their OSAA schedule, the Mazama boys will play at Hidden Valley on Feb. 5 at 3:30 p.m.

The Vikings will now open Skyline Conference play on the road with a game at Phoenix on Saturday at 3 p.m.

The Mazama girls team defeated Phoenix last week but won’t play again until they host Henley on Jan. 28.

