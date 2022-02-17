Tanner Wood gets a bit nervous out there on the wrestling mat just before a big match. But when the action gets underway all those nerves fade away.
“Right as soon as I hear that whistle blow, it’s like I’m wrestling at practice,” the senior said.
Wood and the rest of the Mazama wrestling team certainly felt their nervousness turn to elation last weekend when they as a team won the district championship at Klamath Union last Saturday.
For the third straight year, Wood won his weight class — making him Mazama’s first-ever, three-time district champion.
“It was great,” he said. “A good feeling.”
A childhood friend who he’d wrestled with for much of his life, originally got Wood into wrestling. They were both apart of the Basin Bulldogs mat club and when Wood was in the sixth grade, his friend died by suicide.
“That gives me fire,” Wood said.
He’ll be looking to take that fire to his third-straight 4A state championship and finally attain a state championship he’s been hunting for years. Without the support of his coaches and family, Wood said he “wouldn’t be here.”
Multiple Klamath Falls wrestlers will get to chase those same dreams on Feb. 26 at the OSAA/OnPoint 4A State Championships at Cascade High School. The top four finishers in each weight class at last weekend’s district meet qualify for their respective weight class in the state tournament. Oregon’s female wrestlers have a separate state championship that will be Feb. 24 at Culver High School.
Several Klamath Union wrestlers are state-bound. Among them is senior Zach Moore, who came into the crowded 145-pound district tourney as the 11th seed. Last Saturday, Moore won three consecutive matches to make it to the final, where he fell to Mazama’s Savien Burk.
Henley wrestling — which came into the meet as the potential district favorite after winning multiple local meets and finishing at No. 7 in 4A in the final coaches’ poll — will send at least nine wrestlers to state.
Among those Hornets is Tulson Higgins. In the senior’s first-round match in the 170-pound class, Higgins recorded the fastest win of the meet, securing the pin in 11 seconds.
The district-winning Vikings had 13 different wrestlers finish in the top four spots of their respective weight classes and of those 13, six won their classes.
The Mazama wrestling squad is loaded with top-notch and successful leaders, Wood said, noting that senior Savien Burk is a two-time district champ.
Fellow senior Isaac Pena is a three-time district runner-up. Junior Treyce Horton won the 132-pound class this year, and Wood said he was sure that Horton would win again next year.
Team scores
Mazama, 353 points
Henley, 248
Hidden Valley, 210
North Valley, 163
Marshfield, 156.5
Cottage Grove, 134
Klamath Union, 131
Phoenix, 104
Top local finishers
106 pounds — 3rd place: Emma Poe, Henley; 113 — 1. Haydyn Burk, Mazama; 2. Gabriel Aumiller, Mazama; 3. Hayleigh Dukes, Klamath Union; 120 — 1. Ashton Lewis, Mazama; 2. Cole Davis, Henley;
126 — 1. Kyle Nichols, Henley; 2. Riley Ore, Henley; 132 — 1. Treyce Horton, Mazama; 138 — 1. Tanner Wood, Mazama; 2. Jason Mengis, Henley; 4. Jacob Stacey, Mazama;
145 — 1. Savien Burk, Mazama; 2. Zachary Moore, Klamath Union; 4. Enrique Rodriguez, Henley; 152 — 2. Luke Chase, Henley; 160 — 1. Dominic Ingle, Henley; 3. Taylor Casey, Mazama;
170 — 2. Tulson Higgins, Henley; 3. Estefan Muneton, Henley;182 — 1. Cameron Cordonnier, Klamath Union; 2. Seth McLane, Mazama; 3. Dominic Schreiber, Mazama; 195 — 2. Tyson Van Gastel, Mazama; 4. Bodie Norlock, Mazama;
220 — 3. Indrani Espinoza, Klamath Union; 285 — 2. Isaac Pena, Mazama.