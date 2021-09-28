The Mazama Vikings overpowered their crosstown rivals, defeating the Henley Hornets 3-1 in a raucous Henley gym on Tuesday.
Aside from the red-hot rivalry, the match was also a clash of the Skyline Conference’s best as both teams entered the match undefeated in conference play and both ranked in the OSAA’s top-10 among 4A schools. The Viks (12-0, 4-0 Skyline) came in ranked fifth, while the Hornets (8-4, 3-1) were ninth in the class.
The match had all the makings of a meeting of rivals. Both schools had a strong student turnout, each side erupting with screams and applause for every point their team scored. Mazama won the match with a scoreline of 25-17, 25-18, 17-25, 25-15.
“It's always fun to play in the Hornet's Nest,” said John Downey, Mazama’s head coach. “...We haven't had crowds in a couple of years so it's a new experience for some of these kids.”
The first set was tight but the Vikings stayed in the driver’s seat on their way to a 25-17 set win. Mazama finished the set on a vicious Mallory Menken kill, one of the several the Vikings poured in during the set. The Hornets rarely if ever led.
Mazama was largely in control, staying four to five points ahead of the Hornets until the game was tied at 12-12 on a Grace Kliewer kill. From there, the Vikings rocketed off, building leads of 7 or greater.
The Vikings continued their form into the next frame, roaring to a 19-8 lead before the Henley bench opted to take its second timeout of the set. Eventually, Mazama’s Isabelle Hill sent a light tap into the Henley zone for the set-winner. The Viks found points all over the floor, scoring on screaming spikes, thunderous blocks and a few gentle aces that found just the right spot.
“Henley is such a tough team,” Downey said. “Every time we've come here, we've always had a battle.”
Backed into a corner, Henley started the third set on the right foot, jumping to a 6-0 lead off some key blocks at the net and a Malia Mick ace. At that point, it was the Vikings who took their first timeout of the entire match.
Down 9-1, the Viks finally made their first kill of the set, but it proved too little too late. Henley managed to hand Mazama its first set loss of conference play and just its third all year long. The Hornets took set three 25-17.
Kliewer, the Henley senior, was a bright spot for the Hornets, leading the team with eight kills and five blocks on the night. Mick led the team in digs.
“That's the Henley that can come back and basically dominate you when you're not paying attention, if you think you have the match won,” Downey said. “They play a lot of five-set matches, and they're really good at just not giving up and battling all the way to the end.”
The Vikings cruised to a 25-15 victory in the final set, winning the match on a Annika Lindow block. Lindow would lead the team with five blocks on the night.
On offense, Menken had a team-high 10 kills, while Isabelle Hill and Bridget Fenner weren’t far behind with nine and eight respectively. Fenner would also lead the team with five aces. She also added 13 assists, just one less Mallory Edmonds, who had 14. Defensively, Sandra Hill led the Vikings with 19 digs, Kayle Rietdyk was right behind her with 18.
Up next, the Vikings play at Klamath Union on Thursday, while the Hornets travel to North Valley.
“It's such a game of momentum and making runs at certain times,” Downey said. “And we just were able to make the runs at the right time.”