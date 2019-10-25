With a touchdown in the final seconds, the Vikings handed the Henley Hornets their first loss of the season Friday at Vikings Field in a 14-10 win, earning their sixth-straight Skyline Conference title.
With 11 seconds remaining, Mazama junior Jason Ortega scored a half-yard touchdown in a grueling, stress-filled 84-yard Viking drive to finish out the title-deciding game.
The Vikings scored first with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter when senior quarterback Tristan Lee carried the ball into the end zone.
The Hornets took over in the third quarter to lead much of the second half.
Twenty seconds into the half, junior Gavin Graham scored to tie the game. A field goal midway through that quarter gave the Hornets a 10-7 lead until the final 11 seconds.
