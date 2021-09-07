Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The Mazama Vikings' volleyball team, the 2021 Basin Best tournament winners.
Mazama volleyball continued its roll through the first week of the fall sports season, claiming the top spot at the Basin Best tournament on Saturday.
The senior-laden Vikings (3-0) are yet to drop a set through three games. At Basin Best, the team swept host Henley in two tight sets — 25-21, 25-22 — and then took down the Klamath Union Pelicans 25-6, 25-15 to win in the final.
Three seniors spearheaded the attack. Isabelle Hill continued to lead the offense with 22 kills and 13 aces through both tournament games. Mallory Menken contributed 16 kills while Bridget Fenner added 15 kills and 11 aces.
Junior Ella Baley had 33 of the team's 98 digs while also adding a team-high 16 aces. On defense, Kaylea Rietdyk chipped in mightily as well with 22 digs.
Before dropping the final, the Pelicans (1-2) exacted revenge on the Bonanza Antlers (4-5) winning 2-0. Just a few days prior, the 2A Antlers swept Klamath Union on Bonanza's home court.
Henley (1-1) got their first win of the season, besting Bonanza in two sets 25-23, 25-10.