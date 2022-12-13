Mazama High’s Ella Baley, who guided the Vikings to the state Class 4A tournament for the first time, was named the Skyline Conference’s volleyball player of the year by the league’s coaches.
The Vikings’ John Downey and Henley’s Sierra Patzke were honored as the co-coaches of the year. Mazama and the Hornets placed third and sixth, respectively, at state.
Baley, a senior, was also a first-team selection and was named to the conference’s all-defensive team.
Mazama defeated The Dalles 3-2 in the state quarterfinals before being swept by eventual runner-up Cascade in the semifinals. The Vikings beat Baker 3-1 in the match for third and fifth places. In three matches at state, Baley totaled 24 kills, 66 digs and 13 service aces.
Baley was joined on the all-conference first team by teammate Kaylea Rietdyk, another senior who also made the all-defensive team.
Juniors Alexia Lowe and Isabella Lowe were second-team picks, along with freshman Cali Bitzer. Junior Nishika Irish received honorable mention.
Henley was swept by Cascade in the state quarterfinals before rallying to defeat The Dalles 3-2 after dropping the first two sets in the consolation round. The Hornets were edged 3-2 by Crook County in the match for fourth and sixth places.
Hornets seniors Kendal Hadwick, Kenzie Carpenter and Lily Kline all received first-team all-Skyline honors. Fellow senior Bailey Bartlett was a second-team pick and juniors Jewell Northcutt and Caroline Mick got honorable mention. Hadwick and Bartlett were named to the all-defensive team.
Klamath Union, which finished fourth in the five-team league, was led by first-team pick Gillian Merhoff. Fellow junior Keely Hall was a second-team selection and junior Cassidy Bogatay and sophomore Jacie Madden received honorable mention.