Henley vs. Mazama Volleyball

Mazama’s Ella Baley, right, tips the ball over the net during a 2021 match at Henley.

 Photo by Arden Barnes / Report for America

Mazama High’s Ella Baley, who guided the Vikings to the state Class 4A tournament for the first time, was named the Skyline Conference’s volleyball player of the year by the league’s coaches.

The Vikings’ John Downey and Henley’s Sierra Patzke were honored as the co-coaches of the year. Mazama and the Hornets placed third and sixth, respectively, at state.


