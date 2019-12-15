EAGLE POINT — Macy Clemens scored four overtime points Saturday to help Mazama post a 57-52 victory over Eagle Point in a game in which three Vikings reached double figures. Chelsea Gilmore had Mazama’s other overtime points.
Averie Romander scored 18 points, had 11 rebounds and five assists for Mazama, while Clemens finished with 14 points and Mercedes Charkins 13. Charkins had six rebounds, and Kennedy Lease netted eight points and three assists.
Andrea Florez led Eagle Point with 16 points, while Haley Burman had 15. Haley McCornack’s free throw was the lone overtime point for the Eagles.
Crater 54, Henley 22
CENTRAL POINT — Crater outscored Henley in all four quarters Saturday on the way to a 54-22 nonleague girls basketball victory in a game in which the Comets had busted loose for a 30-14 halftime lead.
For Henley, Alex Sharp scored 10 points. Raigan Loney added five points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Hornets, who ended up shooting just 7-for-34 from the floor.
Chiloquin 39, North Lake 37
SILVER LAKE — Lani Jackson scored four of her game-high 19 points in overtime Saturday to lift Chiloqiun to a 39-37 win over the host Cowgirls to win the North Lake basketball tournament.
Jackson had scored most of her points in the first half, when she had 11, to help the Queens take a 17-8 lead.
Brianna Church scored 14 points, and Jessica House 12, for North Lake and the Cowgirls forced overtime with a strong fourth-period effort when both Church and House had six points.