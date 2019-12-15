CULVER — Three Mazama girls captured individual championships Saturday at the Culver Invitational girls wrestling tournament.
Mazama’s Natanee Campbell won the title at 126-146, Anastasia Kuglar won at 169-179 and Monique Hansen won at 221-232.
Campbell and Kuglar both went 3-0 in the tournament, winning each match by fall. Hansen was 2-0, with both wins by fall.
Campbell’s combined pin time was three minutes, 53 seconds, while Kuglar’s three pins came in 7:52. Hansen, meanwhile, won her two bouts in a combined 2:49.
The only other Mazama entry in the tournament, Zandria McElroy, finished fourth at 126-146.
Coast Classic
Mestas captures title
NORTH BEND — Bonanza’s Breanna Mestas pinned Juliette Wolf of Illinois Valley in 57 seconds Saturday to win the 120-pound championship at the Coast Classic girls wrestling tournament at North Bend High School.
She went 3-0 and had two pins, which came in a combined time of 2:03.
In the same weight class, Lost River’s Audrey Ross, who lost her first bout to Wolf, came back to place fourth.
Lost River’s high place finisher was Angelina Estrada-Sandoval, who was second at 145, while teammate Piadad Valadez (105) was third, and teammate Romelia Garcia (235) fourth.
Henley’s Chantel Ramirez (170) lost to top-seeded Kara Davis of Eagle Point and came back to place fourth, while Hannah Jensen (190) was sixth.