The Mazama girls mounted an impressive fourth-quarter comeback to repay crosstown rival Henley with a 66-65 loss on their home court.
The Vikings trailed by six at the start of the final quarter and outscored the Hornets 24-17 in the final frame to gain a key Skyline Conference victory at the Hornet’s Nest on Tuesday night.
Five different Vikings reached double figures in the win, but none scored more than senior Gracie Hamilton, who unleashed all of her team-high 17 points in the second half.
The Southside rivalry matchup also had big conference standings implications. Mazama, Henley and Hidden Valley entered Tuesday in a three-way tie for the top of the conference. Across town, Klamath Union downed Hidden Valley in another tight contest so the Vikings (13-8, 6-2) move into first place unopposed with just two games left in the conference slate.
The win was also a bit of revenge for Mazama as the Hornets (12-9, 5-3), defeated the Viks at Valhalla Court in late January.
The Viks started the game like they ended it — on an impressive run. Henley started the opening quarter with multiple unforced turnovers, allowing the Vikings to quickly jump out to a 6-1 lead over the first two minutes. Mazama would eventually build a lead as large as eight before the Hornets began finding consistent success on the offensive end and claim a 17-16 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The Hornets continued their success in the second half, outsourcing the Vikings 16-10 to get a 33-26 lead by the halftime break. Junior Holly Parker was automatic from the midrange, scoring eight points in the first half. Senior Madelyn Sharp also scored eight, off some impressive post moves.
Senior Sandra Hill led all Mazama scorers with eight of her own by halftime. She attacked the basket often, earning multiple tough layups and trips to the free-throw line. Hill went on to finish the game with 12 points.
The Viks’ offense returned with a vengeance in the third, outscoring the home Hornets 16-15. The senior Hamilton provided an instant spark, scoring 11 of Mazama’s points in the frame.
But on the other end of the floor, Mazama couldn’t get the stops or rebounds needed to really eat away at the Henley lead. Sophomore Jewell Northcutt scored eight points in the frame, often with put-back baskets. Northcutt would go on to be the Hornet’s top scorer, totaling 20 on the game.
Mazama clawed back into the game over the final five minutes of the fourth quarter with a mix of 3-pointers and key makes on free throws down the stretch. On a pair of free throws, Hamilton tied the game at 58 with 1:49 to go.
Junior Ella Baley then gave the Viks a two-point lead with just a minute left after a big layup. As both teams traded fouls down the stretch, Baley and other Vikings continued to find success at the line. Baley finished with 12 points and senior Kennedy Lease with 11.
With just a little over a second to go, Mazama held a four-point lead and a Henley sophomore Annie Campos drilled a 3-point attempt from halfcourt to get the final score. Campos would finish with 14 points and Sharp finished with 10.
Next up, Mazama will look to defend their first-place perch when they host North Valley on Friday. Henley is out of home games and will go on the road to take on Klamath Union on Thursday.