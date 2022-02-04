The Mazama girls overpowered Klamath Union on Friday, zooming to a 55-35 conference victory at Pel Court.
The crosstown foes entered the contest looking to keep pace in the Skyline Conference race, now nearly hallfway complete.
With the win, Mazama (10-7, 3-1 Skyline) maintained their grip on conference second place while Klamath Union (8-9, 2-3) dipped below .500 after dropping their third straight.
A big opening quarter for Mazama proved to be decisive. With the first quarter about halfway over, the teams were locked at 2-2 after both sides struggled to get the ball to fall in what was a physical start.
But Mazama flipped on the afterburner early and closed on a 13-2 run to go up 15-4.
An aggressive defense allowed the Vikings to force plenty of KU turnovers at midcourt, making for easy runaway layups for the Mazama offense. The Viks led 33-16 at the half.
The Vikings’ Ella Baley led all scorers at the half with 11 points. The junior scored consistently around the basket, often able to put up easy layups after one her teammates found her with a pass.
Annika Lindow quickly heated up for the Viks in the third quarter, scoring Mazama’s first six points of the second half.
KU’s Cassidy Mahan went blow-for-blow with Lindow early in the third, scoring five points almost as quickly as Lindow.
However, Klamath Union couldn’t get enough offense to make up the deficit and were outscored 22-19 over the course of the second half.
Sophomore Dianara Pena led KU with nine points on the game. Fellow sophomore Keely Hall was right behind her with eight.
Baley would end up leading the Viks in scoring, finishing with 14 points while Lindow scored 13. Senior Sandra Hill added nine.
On Tuesday, Mazama hosts on Phoenix, who they defeated by 11 last month. KU will look to get back in the win column against North Valley on the same day.
Henley 52, Phoenix 40
Henley freshman Anna Harper broke out with an 18-point performance Thursday to help the Hornets to their third-straight win and an even more secure spot atop the Skyline Conference standings.
Harper had 12 points by halftime and the Hornets held a commanding 15-point lead that they’d never relinquish.
Sophomore Annie Campos continued to pile up double-doubles, scoring 12 points and collecting 12 rebounds while also dishing out seven assists.
Next up, the Hornets (11-7, 4-1 Skyline) travel to Hidden Valley (7-8, 2-1) on Tuesday. Their last meeting resulted in a 42-36 Henley victory.