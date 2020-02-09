A year ago, Averie Romander was not playing high school sports.
Friday night, she found herself in the middle of a crosstown rivalry against Klamath Union at Valhalla Court.
Romander, who recently moved to the Klamath Basin, was a major reason the Mazama girls basketball team was able to put a halt to a late rally by the Pelicans, and came away with a 41-31 victory.
Romander led the Vikings with 14 points and was crucial in the final moments after KU came back from an 11-point deficit in the third quarter.
Midway through the fourth, KU made its push.
Senior Shielteal Watah came up with a needed three-point play to trail, 35-30, with 3:53 left.
It was the last time KU scored for a while. The Pelicans came up empty on three straight possessions. With the lead, the strategy became simple for the Vikings as they drained the clock.
With Mazama holding the ball, two minutes came off the clock as the Pels hoped for a steal until they finally fouled intentionally.
Romander then made 1-of-2 free throws with 1:45 on the clock.
KU was desperate for a basket, but did not get it and Romander again made 1-of-2 free throws off another foul.
Behind by six points, the Pelicans still had one more gasp of air after consecutive free throws were missed by Kennedy Lease.
With 46 seconds left, KU’s Cassidy Mahan rebounded the ball, but a lazy pass went straight into the hands of Romander, who passed the ball to Lease. After being fouled, Lease made 1-of-2 free throws to put her team ahead, 37-31.
In all, the Pelicans came up empty on six consecutive attacks to the basket.
A pair of free throws by freshman Ella Baley secured the game for the Vikings with 13 seconds remaining.
“We realized we were better than we thought we were. We had to push ourselves and actually get into the game,” Romander said. “It is intense. I have never played in a high school basketball game before until this year.
“Having all these close schools in these huge games is crazy. When I am shooting my free throws and everyone is screaming, it is scary.”
Romander had the hefty task of guarding Watah, one of the leading scorers in the Skyline Conference.
Watah ended with 14 points, and was limited to four points in the fourth quarter.
“We were just going to go help-side and I was going to guard her and we were going to make sure she did not drive. I was going to close out on her to make sure she would not get any three-pointers,” Romander said.
“People always told me about her and I was like: ‘Alright, I am going to guard her.’”
The matchup had Watah and her teammates face a former teammate, Mercedes Charkins.
“We always have a chance. We just need to follow through. I just try to mix it up,” Watah said. “If they are not letting me drive inside, I try to take an outside shot … then bring it back and take it inside so they do not know what I am doing, or I try to kick it out to my teammates and try to open it up for them.
“I do not think I had that much emotions about it (playing against Charkins). It was just another game for me.”
Romander and her family came this past summer to Klamath Falls after her family came to own a local business.
Due to changing schools in Utah, she was not allowed to play basketball last year — and if the move had gone differently, Romander would not be wearing blue, white and black.
“Since I played summer ball with them, I knew I wanted to come here. They were the most accepting people I have ever met in my life,” Romander said. “When I came here in the summer, I called up some schools.
“I was supposed to go to KU. When I came here, I just loved the energy here. I was just going to some schools to see which one we wanted to buy a house in. When I came here, I knew I wanted to be here.”