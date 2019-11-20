With a combined 23 mentions, Skyline conference-champions the Mazama Vikings dominated the 2019 Skyline Conference awards, including offensive and defensive players of the year — junior quarterback Tristan Lee and senior linebacker Cadence Balsz, respectively, and coach of the year, which head coach Vic Lease shares with Henley’s Alex Stork.
The Vikings also garnered eight first team mentions, the most of any Skyline team.
Double-threats Lee and senior Isaac Hagerty earned first-team honors for both offense and defense. Senior Charlie Baker and junior Dominic Hankins earned offensive first-team mentions, while Balsz rounded out the first-team honors on defense.
Senior kicker Aydin Smith earned the first-team kicker honor, while Henley junior Micah Rasmussen claimed second-team kicker.
Rasmussen was one of 19 Hornets awarded conference honors, including seven first-team mentions. Seniors James Hasskamp, Cameron O’Conner, Sam Dixon and Braden Lawrie earned honors on offense, and senior John Tacchini and juniors Joe Northcutt and Gavin Graham joined on first-team defense.
The Klamath Union Pelicans racked up 12 honors with four first-team mentions. Senior Connor Endacott and junior Carson Endacott represented Klamath Union on first-team offense, while senior Darius Holmes earned defensive first team.
Holmes was also named the first-team punter, followed by Henley’s Graham.
North Valley had 14 honors and Phoenix had ten.
Volleyball
Klamath Union and Henley each earned a first-team All-Conference honor. Senior Paige Barnett represented the Hornets, while senior Ashlee Nielsen represented the Pelicans.
Barnett and Nielsen were also named to the All-Defensive Team.
Mazama sophomore Bridget Fenner and Henley senior Ashlynn Sherrill earned second-team mentions.
