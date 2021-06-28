One key member of Mazama High School's recent state championship football team will represent Southern Oregon this weekend in one of the state's premier all-star games.
Cole Brosterhous, a now-graduated senior who was dominant on both sides of the ball this past spring during the Vikings' COVID-impacted season, will be a wide receiver on Saturday in the annual Les Schwab Bowl held this year at Linfield University in McMinnville.
The game — a classic North vs. South contest — will feature mainly 5A and 6A all-stars from Oregon and Southwestern Washington. Playing for the South team, Brosterhous is one of only a handful of 4A players invited to the game.
"It's crazy. It's an honor," Brosterhous said. "Because, these are the best players that I'm going to be playing with on Saturday."
Brosterhous proved instrumental as the Vikings marched through an undefeated, six-game 4A state championship campaign this past spring, earning All-Skyline Conference first-team honors on both sides of the ball.
As a wideout, he collected 18 receptions for 429 yards and six touchdowns, his Les Schwab Bowl bio stated.
On defense, Brosterhous patrolled the secondary as a defensive back. His coverage earned kudos from his coach after a victory over 5A powerhouse Thurston. He also secured Mazama's championship victory by hauling in a game-clinching interception to end opponent Marist's final drive.
Leading up to his all-star appearance Saturday, Brosterhous said he'll be spending the week in McMinnville practicing, battling for playing time and getting to know some of his teammates on the South team.
The 6-foot, 3-inch Western Oregon-commit earned high praise from Mazama Head Coach Vic Lease following the state title game. Lease called Brosterhous "a stud."
“There’s some Division I schools that missed the boat on him," Lease said in April. "Western Oregon is getting a legitimate scholarship player.”
Brosterhous said he's looking forward to sharing the sideline with some former foes. Mazama's victory over Thurston was one of Brosterhous' favorite games of the past season and Saturday's South team is coached by Thurston's Justin Stark.
"It'll be cool to get to work with them and some of the kids in-person who are also headed to Western and just getting to know people," Brosterhous said.
The Les Schwab Bowl won't quite be the chapter of Brosterhous' high school career as he's also got an invite to the East-West Shrine Game in Baker City in August.
Lease will be in charge of the East team in that contest. Along with Brosterhous, Mazama quarterback Tristan Lee will play for the East.
Henley's Joe Northcutt, Klamath Union's Dawson Smith and Lakeview's Logan Price will also feature in the East-West Shrine Game.
Saturday's edition of the Les Schwab Bowl is guranteed to be pivotal. The 72-game, all-time series is tied at 34-34 with four ties.
Beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, tickets for the game will go on sale at Linfield Stadium. Advance tickets can be purchased via the bowl games' info line at 503-592-3469. Kickoff will be at 6 p.m.