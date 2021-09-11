CENTRAL POINT — Behind a great effort from the offensive line, Zeke Heaton carried the ball 41 times for 247 yards and scored four touchdowns as class 4A Mazama shocked class 5A Crater 42-14 here Friday night.
Mazama led 14-0 midway through the first quarter and never looked back.
The Vikings dominated the game on all fronts, totaling 25 first downs to just 8 for Crater. Aidan Kindt added 50 yards on 9 carries for Mazama. The Vikings amassed 391 total yards of offense.
Quarterback Tyson Van Gastel threw just three passes in the game, two of those completed, one for a touchdown to Kindt.
Trevor Anderson had a 28-yard fumble return just seconds into the second half as well for Mazama.
Ranked sixth in the state in the 4A coaches poll coming in, the Vikings (1-1) will now host Cascade of Turner in their first home contest of the season this Friday night.
Henley 44, Yreka (Calif.) 0
In another dominant win, the Hornets (2-0) held the visiting Miners (0-2) off the scoreboard and essentially off the stat sheet.
Yreka mustered -5 total yards of offense against a Henley defense that recorded nine tackles for loss, two turnovers, a safety and forced seven punts. Junior defensive end Owen Northcutt led the team with 5 1/2 tackles — three of them for a loss.
The Miners had 13 yards through the air, but -18 yards on the ground in a game originally scheduled as a Henley home game, but moved to US Cellular Field in Medford on Friday.
The Henley offense, spearheaded by junior quarterback Shaw Stork, continued to hum. Stork tossed four touchdowns and was 9 for 14 passing, yielding 183 air yards. On his only rush of the night, Stork ran in a 35-yard QB keeper for the Hornets' first score of the game.
Three different Hornets snagged a touchdown pass. Senior wideout Colton Smith led the receiving corps with 74 yards and a touchdown on three receptions. Smith's touchdown, a 42-yard bomb down the sideline from Stork, was Henley's longest score of the day.
Colby Shols, another senior wide receiver, had two receptions, both for touchdowns. Junior Austin Fitz also reeled in a touchdown pass.
On the ground, four different players had at least four rushing attempts, but senior running back Tulson Higgins led the way with 70 yards on seven attempts. In at quarterback in the third quarter, junior Tyler Harper added Henley's last rushing touchdown. All told, Henley racked up 235 yards rushing.
Henley faces 5A Crook County (1-1) at home next week.
Lost River 34, Camas Valley 0
Stingy defense and a balanced offensive attack allowed Lost River (1-1) to blank the Camas Valley Hornets (0-2) on the road Friday night.
The Raiders' sophomore quarterback Chase McAuliffe was 7 for 9 passing, piling up 136 yards and two touchdowns. McAuliffe also ran in Lost River's first touchdown — a 9-yard scamper on fourth and goal.
Junior Nathan Dalton and sophomore Connor Dunlea shouldered much of the Raiders' rushing duties. Dalton turned 14 attempts into 88 yards, while Dunlea racked up two touchdowns and 82 yards on a dozen attempts.
Dunlea's second touchdown — a 50-yard back-breaker for Camas Valley — was the Raiders' longest and final score. After Dunlea's sprint, Dalton followed up by running in the subsequent two-point conversion.
Isaac Hernandez snagged three catches for 55 yards while Hayden Duren caught both of McAuliffe's touchdown passes and racked up 54 yards.
Despite Camas Valley having the ball for over 33 minutes of the 48-minute game, the Raiders' defense held strong, nabbing two interceptions and a fumble. The Hornets were 4 for 12 on third down and only 1 for 6 on fourth down.
Next Saturday, Lost River faces Grant Union at home.
Other scores
Burns 35, Klamath Union 14
Gilchrist 57, North Lake 19
Lakeview 27, Modoc (Calif.) 20
Crosspoint at Glendale, 7 p.m. Saturday
Chiloquin at Mohawk, canceled
Just over a minute into the second quarter, the Bonanza Antlers appeared to be in control.