Mazama picked up a 15-6 halftime lead and held off Cascade of Turner, 15-13, Friday in a nonleague football game at Viking Field.
Tristan Lee gave the hosts the quick lead with a 54-yard run.
After the Cougars scored, the Vikings went back downfield and added to their advantage when Aiden Kindt scored on a nine-yard run. Charlie Baker’s two-point conversion capped the first-half scoring.
Cascade cut its deficit with a touchdown with 53 seconds remaining.
Mazama recovered the on-side kick and claimed the win to go 2-0, and now will host Del Norte from Crescent City next Friday.
Greenville 56, Butte Valley 29
GREENVILLE — Greenville outscored Butte Valley, 28-0, in the second half Friday and came from behind to post a 56-29 football victory.
Trevor Allen’s 35-yard field goal at the end of the first half had allowed Butte Valley to take a 29-18 halftime lead.
Allen scored all of Butte Valley’s touchdowns, one on a 99-yard kickoff return, and one on a pass from Matthew Rodriguez. Allen rushed 28 times for 370 yards, was 0-for-3 passing and led the Bulldogs with 16 tackles and a pass interception.
Rodriguez was 3-for-6 passing for 105 yards. Gabe Tapia caught two passes for 60 yards.
Wyatt Fairvre and Joe Cilione both had 10 Butte Valley tackles.
The Bulldogs finished the game with eight players because of injuries in the second half, and now will travel to Redding Christian next weekend.
Oakridge 50, Bonanza 36
BONANZA — Bradley Ireland rushed for 184 yards and passed for another 219 for Bonanza in its season-opening football game against Oakridge. Oak Tenold caught six passes for 96 yards, Tanner Mestas six for 68 and W.D. Kness three for 55.