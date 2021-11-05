The Mazama Vikings skated through their muddy, first-round playoff matchup defeating No. 12 North Eugene 42-0 with trademark efficiency on Friday at Viking Field.
The No. 5-ranked Skyline Champs only needed five possessions to hang at least 35 points on their opponent for the sixth game in a row.
“They play for each other,” said Vic Lease, Mazama’s head coach, of his offense. “Every one of them, the guys up front, quarterbacks, running backs, they’re all playing for each other. This team has finally come together and is playing the way they should be playing.”
The Viks’ defense gave up no first-half points, just 25 first-half yards and only allowed three first-half first downs to take a 35-0 lead into the break.
“I can’t say enough about Beau Fullerton (Mazama’s defensive coordinator) and his preparation and the boys’ preparation defensively,” Lease said. “He’s exceptional, you know and the boys listen to him and he coaches them up and he gets them ready every week.”
The Vikings’ first drive ended in a punch-in for quarterback Tyson Van Gastel from about a yard out. Van Gastel would have a big game, but not on the ground, as the sophomore passed for 105 yards, completing 6 of 9 passing attempts.
After the defense recorded their first three-and-out, Van Gastel capped off the Viks second possession with an accurate pass to senior Aidan Kindt who took the ball in for a 14-yard touchdown.
While Van Gastel helped move the offense down the field Friday, senior halfback Brandon Gailey continued to show himself as a worthy finisher. Gailey scored Mazama’s third touchdown on a 41-yard scamper on 3rd-and-6 with 1:45 to play in the first quarter.
Lease also praised the offense’s ability to make changes on the fly based on what the defense is showing.
“(The Highlanders) were moving around, they were stemming, they’re bringing backers and everything else and it didn’t matter,” Lease said. (The offense) adjusted and took care of business.”
On their subsequent drive, the Highlanders managed their first first down of the game when a Mazama defender jumped offside in a 3rd-and-short situation. That wouldn’t matter much though as the next snap went well over quarterback Devon Anderson’s head. On third-and-forever, a sack from Mazama’s Trevor Anderson would make it fourth-and-much-longer and force the Highlanders to punt again.
After the following Mazama drive ended in Gailey’s second touchdown — this time from 4 yards out, the Highlanders would drive to the Viks’ 24-yard-line before stalling out. A field goal attempt to erase the goose egg was no good.
Mazama took over with arguably their worst field possession and faced their first fourth-down of the game. The Viks lined up to punt, but the snap instead went to Van Gastel who pitched the ball to Kindt who then ran for the first down. It was the Vikings’ first fake punt of the year.
“Now I’m going to have to change my fake punt for crying out loud,” Lease said with a smile.
That drive ended in Gailey’s third score on an 11-yard run and the 35-0 halftime score. A 2-yard, third-quarter touchdown run from Anderson, this time as a halfback, gave the game’s final score of 42-0.
Mazama’s quarterfinal matchup has already been decided — they’ll play No. 4 Banks at Beaverton High School on November 13 at 1 p.m. Banks took down No. 13 Hidden Valley on Friday with a 29-0 shutout of their own.
“We’ll get the boys prepared,” Lease said. “Banks is a great program. Cole (Linehan, Banks’ head coach) does a great job up there. He’s done a great job with Banks and we’ve had some battles with him over the years and I look forward to another one.”
First-round playoff action for Basin squads is far from over. On this Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m., No. 9 Henley will play at No. 8 Tillamook in more 4A action. In 1A, 8-man football, No. 4 Lost River will host No. 13 Camas Valley while No. 11 Bonanza plays at No. 6 Crane. Both of those games are also at 1 p.m. on Saturday.