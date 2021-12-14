Many throughout the Basin will be able to get into this weekend’s Oregon Tech basketball games for free, thanks to a unique promotion from the university’s athletics department.
This Friday and Saturday are Klamath Basin Appreciation Weekend, the OIT athletics department announced this week, and first responders, Sky Lakes employees, educators and all active and retired military personnel will get free admission to all four basketball games at Danny Miles Court over those two days.
Who’s playing?
On Friday, both Tech teams will host Corban University. The Lady Owls are scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. tip-off and the men are slated for 7:30 p.m. Bushnell faces the Owls on Saturday and the women’s game is scheduled for 3 p.m. with the men to follow at 5 p.m.
Both OIT basketball squads are three games deep into their Cascade Collegiate Conference schedules and have fared quite differently.
Tech women looking for first CCC victory
The Tech women enter Friday at 7-3 — with all three of their losses courtesy of conference opponents. Last weekend, the Lady Owls earned a couple more non-conference victories in California. They’ll come into this weekend hungry for their first conference win. Maddyson Tull, the Owls’ sophomore center, has a conference-best 59.1 shooting percentage while senior point guard Abby Kreiser is the conference’s assist leader, averaging more than 6 per game.
Corban (1-9, 0-3 CCC), Tech’s Friday opponent, has suffered nine straight losses and own the conference’s worst turnover margin. They average over 20 turnovers per game while their opponents have averaged just 11.6 per contest.
Bushnell (4-4, 2-1) should offer a tougher test on Saturday. The Beacons were preseason favorites to win the CCC after they won the conference in 2019-20 and won the conference’s shortened pandemic season this past spring. Two of their losses this year are courtesy of NAIA top-10 teams and junior guard Aspen Slifka averages 18.4 points per game — good for second in the conference.
Men looking to continue momentum
After an up-and-down preseason, the Hustlin’ Owls (6-5, 3-0) have hit their stride against conference competition. They started December with a statement win over a No. 15-ranked College of Idaho and then vanquished Eastern Oregon the next day. Tech averages 38.5 rebounds per game (second-best in the CCC) and owns a conference-best 38.2 shooting percentage from beyond the arc.
Corban (6-5, 1-2) won the conference spring title and are led in scoring by senior Jordan Newt (12.4 ppg) and conference Freshman of the Spring Kendall Moore (10.8 ppg).
Bushnell (3-7, 1-2) are on a four-game losing streak but have had a few bright flashes this season. They defeated Corban in their lone conference win and narrowly lost to No. 5 Carroll (Mont.) in overtime. The Beacons will play Southern Oregon in Ashland on Friday before traveling back over the hill to face Tech on Saturday.