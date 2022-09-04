Maddie Miller scored the go-ahead goal off a set-piece in the 54th minute and the Oregon Tech defense made the lead stand up, as the Lady Owls recorded their 200th win in program history, a 2-1 victory over Menlo College on Sunday at the OIT Soccer Field.
The Owls (1-1-1) ran their home win streak to 20 with the victory and extended their home unbeaten streak to 34.
Tied 1-1 early in the second half, Kiah Wetzell made a long run down the right side and was fouled just outside the box. Sylvia Sloss stepped up and curled a left-footed service around a 4-player wall to the unmarked Miller at the top of the 6-yard-box – with the senior slotting home the 27th goal of her OIT career.
The Tech defense did the rest – as center backs Carly Moss and Karly White controlled the defensive third – with keeper Sydni Nakamura facing just five shots all afternoon. The Oaks (2-1-1) had one quality chance in the 76th minute, as a long cross eluded Nakamura – finding an unmarked Haleigh Stoddard, but her point-blank sitter from 10-yards out missed high.
OIT took a 1-0 first-half lead on a 25-yard rocket from Shalynai Naputi, but MC answered off a corner kick, as Paola Honde headed home the feed from Kori-Ann Koverman at the back post.
The Lady Owls finished with a 11-5 edge in total shots – including a 4-2 edge in shots on frame.
The victory was the first for OIT coach Tom Eichelkraut, with the Lady Owls needing 22 seasons plus three matches to reach the 200-win plateau.
Tech has next week off in preparation for its Cascade Conference openers – Sept. 16 at Evergreen and Sept. 17 at Northwest.