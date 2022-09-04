OIT's Maddie Miller

Maddie Miller scored the go-ahead goal off a set-piece in the 54th minute and the Oregon Tech defense made the lead stand up, as the Lady Owls recorded their 200th win in program history, a 2-1 victory over Menlo College on Sunday at the OIT Soccer Field.

The Owls (1-1-1) ran their home win streak to 20 with the victory and extended their home unbeaten streak to 34.

