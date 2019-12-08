ATLANTA (AP)— Joe Burrow finished off his likely Heisman Trophy coronation with another dazzling performance and No. 1 Louisiana State locked up a spot in the College Football Playoff for the first time, dominating No. 4 Georgia, 37-10, in the Southeastern Conference championship game Saturday.
The Tigers, going for their first national title since the 2007 season, will either return to Atlanta or head west to suburban Phoenix for a semifinal game Dec. 28. Their bowl site and opponent will be announced today.
Burrow was all over the stat sheet for LSU (13-0, No. 2 CFP).
He threw for 349 yards and four touchdowns. He was the Tigers second-leading rusher with 41 yards on 11 carries, often leaving the Bulldogs grasping at air as he twirled this way and that. He even caught a pass on a ball that was batted down at the line and wound up his arms, taking off for a 16-yard gain.
With Georgia (11-2, No 4 CFP) bringing the heat, Burrow spun to his left to get away from lineman Travon Walker, whirled back to his right to send Walker sprawling to the turf, then delivered a pass on the run while sprinting toward the LSU sideline with another defender in hot pursuit.
Justin Jefferson hauled in the throw just beyond midfield and took off down to the Bulldogs nine for a 71-yard play. Three plays later, Burrow delivered his third TD pass of the game, hooking up with Terrace Marshall Jr., on a four-yard touchdown pass that essentially finished off the Bulldogs.
Burrow wasn’t done.
Derek Stingley’s second pick of Jake Fromm turned the ball back over to the prolific LSU offense at the 13, and Burrow wasted no time finding Justin Jefferson for an eight-yard TD that sent many in the predominantly Georgia crowd heading for the exits at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Boise State 31, Hawaii 10
BOISE, Idaho — Jaylon Henderson threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score to lead No. 19 Boise State to a 31-10 victory over Hawaii in the Mountain West championship game Saturday.
Boise State (12-1, No. 19 CFP) won its second conference title in three years, beating Hawaii again this season after winning the Oct. 12th meeting, 59-37. After rolling up 518 yards of offense in the first game, the Broncos leaned on their defense in the rematch.
The Broncos made two defensive stands inside the five, once in the second quarter and another early in the third.
Hawaii (9-5) was making its first appearance in the title game. It enjoyed some success through the air with Cole McDonald passing for 241 yards, but couldn’t overcome early problems in the red zone.
Ohio State 34, Wisconsin 21
INDIANAPOLIS — Justin Fields and J.K. Dobbins spent the first half scratching their heads.
Then, Ohio State’s dynamic duo reverted to their previously impressive form.
Fields threw three touchdown passes in the second half, Dobbins ran for 172 yards and a score and No. 2 Ohio State sealed its first playoff trip in three years by shutting out No. 10 Wisconsin in the second half in a 34-21 victory Saturday night in the Big Ten championship game.
The Buckeyes (13-0, No. 1 CFP) claimed an unprecedented third straight outright league title and enter the postseason with a 19-game winning streak. The College Football Playoff selection committee will announce the four playoff teams today.
Wisconsin (10-3, No. 8 CFP) has lost seven straight in the series, though this one didn’t follow the usual script.
The Badgers, who lost 38-7 at Ohio State in October, scored the first 14 points, Ohio State’s largest deficit of the season. Wisconsin led 21-7 at the half.
Oklahoma 30, Baylor 23
ARLINGTON, Texas — No. 6 Oklahoma has done all it can, winning a fifth Big 12 title in a row with another close win over No. 8 Baylor.
Now the Sooners wait to see if they are going to get in back in the College Football Playoff. That is up to the selection committee.
Rhamondre Stevenson had a five-yard touchdown run in overtime, and then true freshman Jacob Zeno, whose two long passes in the fourth quarter helped tie the game, was under constant pressure when the Bears got their last chance.
Oklahoma (12-1, No. 6 CFP) became the first team in any league to win 10 conference championship games. It was the 13th Big 12 title overall for the Sooners, who went to the playoff three of the past four seasons.
The Bears had only 105 total yards before the 81-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter by Jacob Zeno, who had played in only one game and was the scout team quarterback imitating Hurts in practice this week. They finished with 265.