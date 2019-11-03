MERRILL — The Lost River Raiders came away with a 21-7 win over the Illinois Valley Cougars in their Senior Night and last home game of the season.
Senior Jose Murillo said: “The first quarter was really rough and patchy, but we just all stuck together and started working again the second quarter, and things started falling into place,” and it was in the second quarter that the team started to come together.
With a 60-yard run from Jayce Fenner before a touchdown run from Aiden McAuliffe, the Raiders were able to bring the score to a 7-7 tie at the end of the first half.
Zaydin Nicolete, another senior, said it’s up to the team to recover from a rough first half like that: “It’s mostly our teammates. We always pick each other up, make sure they have their heads high. We help each other, you know, we got your back here, just do your job.”
The coach (Dennis Dulnea) also plays big role in helping the team stick together in a tough situation like this.
Murillo said: “Like our coach says, nothing is given to you, you have to earn it, and that’s what we live by on this football team.”
Doing their job and sticking together are two big parts of the Raiders success.
Nicolete said: “The team means everything. They’re my family.”
This family connection is what helped the team to stick together even when the game was off to a rough start.
The third quarter started out as rough as the first, but the Raiders didn’t let it dampen their new motivation.
Before turning the score from a 7-7 tie to a 14-point win, they had a few more mistakes to shake out: in the first couple of minutes of the third quarter, they lost possession on an incomplete pass within mere yards of the goal.
In the very next possession, however, the Raiders were awarded two points for a safety, and they got possession of the ball back. This was what they needed for everything to begin to fall into place so that they could start playing like the talented and driven team that they are.
Even when the team got into a tough fourth down situation, players, specifically junior Colten Wright, would fight for and earn that next first down for the team.
The score was 9-7 at the start of the fourth quarter, but that was about to change.
A personal foul on the Cougars gave the Raiders a few yards, and they were soon close enough for McAuliffe to throw a pass to Kameron Moore in the end zone.
The kick for the extra point was unsuccessful, but the Raiders didn’t need it, because, within minutes, McAuliffe had run the ball in for another touchdown, bringing the final score to 21-7.
This win allowed the Lost River Raiders to share the league championship with Glide, but it will be traveling next weekend for the Class 2A state playoffs, and will travel to Toledo.