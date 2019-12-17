MERRILL — Another year, the same mentality for the Lost River boys basketball team.
The boys basketball program reached a milestone last season when the team made it to the quarterfinals of the Class 2A state tournament for the first time in several years.
The Raiders appearance in the state competition was short-lived after the team lost its first two games and was eliminated on the second day of the tournament.
Lost River has begun its season on the right track after winning the Running Raider tournament with a 44-28 defeat of Burns Saturday.
According to seniors Aiden McAuliffe and Junior Pena, the first point of emphasis new head coach Jeff Baker wanted to implement was a higher intensity level on defense.
The Raiders (3-1) emphasized their newly installed defense on the Hilanders, and held them to three points in the third quarter. Lost River took a 34-19 lead into the fourth quarter, after leading by only five at halftime.
“With our new coach, he has put in about four different, new offenses. He has put in about four different, new defenses as well,” Pena said. “We are just trying to adapt to what he wants and what we can do.”
Baker was a new face to the Raiders, but spent several years as an assistant coach at Mazama under Randy Barleen.
“What he has taught me most is how he preaches defense. When we played Triad, we should not have lost, but it happened,” said McAuliffe. “I would say most of that was because of defense and all our practices after that were very intense on defense.”
Baker will coach all upperclassman on his varsity team this year, with eight seniors on his roster, the rest of his players being juniors.
“To me, it is all about being positive. No one likes that guy who is always screaming and yelling at everybody. When we are all together, focused on one thing, and we can take criticism, but use it in a good way, that is when we are going to be better,” McAuliffe said.
“It is not necessarily gentle because, in the heat of the moment, it is not going to come out that way. It is word choice like next time you can do this or talk to them while it is happening and pat them on the back.”
The team has given much credit to the new health and physical education teacher at Lost River, Katey Limb.
Pena and McAuliffe, who each scored 10 points against Burns, described practicing the hardest weightlifting exercises they have ever done under Limb’s instruction.
“We have a bunch of kids who are totally different and are proud of themselves, and that is a great thing, but as soon as we can melt together and become a team, that is when we will be very tough to stop,” McAuliffe said.
“To me, it is a different practice mentality. It came along when football ended. It was tough. Now that basketball is here, I do not want to let it go without giving it everything I have.”
“We picture ourselves at the top. We were the top. We were there last year and we do not see it dropping. You have to have that mindset of keep going, each step,” Pena said. “Last year, we made it to Pendleton — now, let’s make it one more round and keep going.
“If you want more, there is a higher chance you are going to get more.”