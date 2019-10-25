MERRILL – Lost River Raiders volleyball rounded out a 7-5 Southern Cascade League season with a three-set win over the Butte Falls Loggers Thursday night 25-16, 25-22, 25-16.
Senior Madison Hartman had 17 kills, 17 digs, two aces and one block in her final regular-season appearance with the Raiders. Fellow seniors Yulisa Alonzo had 22 digs, Liliana Figueroa had 17 digs, 10 kills and one ace, Nelly Camacho had 14 digs, three assists and one kill, and Daniela Duran had one ace, one kill and one block.
For underclassman, sophomore Michelle Ruedas had 27 assists, 18 digs, three kills and one ace. Fellow sophomore Yoselin Salazar had one kill and one digs.
Henley 3, La Pine 0
The Hornets routed their non-conference opponents in three sets Thursday night 25-17, 25-13, 25-15 to finish the season 9-10.
A Tuesday night loss to Klamath Union knocked the Hornets out of playoff contention.
In Henley’s final game of the season, senior Gracie Parker led Henley with 11 kills, followed by junior Ellie Niehus with six. Senior Ashlynn Sherrill had four aces and four kills in her last high school contest, while senior Paige Barnett had a team-high 14 assists, followed by freshman Lilly Cline with seven.
Girls Soccer
Henley 2, Phoenix 0
PHOENIX – Two second-half Henley goals handed the Hornets a win over the Phoenix Pirates Thursday night 2-0.
In the 45th minute sophomore Kendry Gordon found the upper left corner of the net from 60 feet off a pass from junior Kinzie Nelson for the Hornets first goal.
Two minutes later, sophomore Ryane Mattox scored one-on-one versus the Pirates’ goalie off a pass from freshman Lanie Cox.
The Hornets earned more shots, 14, than the Pirates, 10, and more corner kicks, 8-0.
“We played a complete game this afternoon — good possession, went to the ball and controlled the game,” Henley head coach Mike Hedlund said. “I’m very proud of our efforts today.”
The Hornets have their final game of the season 6:30 p.m. Monday versus Hidden Valley.