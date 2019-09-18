BONANZA — Despite a third-set rally, Lost River volleyball fell in three straight sets in a decisive Bonanza home victory in the Raiders first league loss of the season.
After dropping two sets to Bonanza, the Raiders trailed by one point in the third set at 24-23 and needed just three points to force another set Tuesday night. But the Antlers, now 3-0 in the Southern Cascade League, struck back to defeat the Raiders, 25-12, 25-9, 25-23.
“When they lose the first two sets and almost come back to beat them, it was a huge overcome moment that they just never gave up,” Lost River head coach Kristen Masten said.
Last year when Bonanza hosted Lost River, the Raiders bested their rivals in the Antler’s first league match. The Antlers head coach, Donna Romtvedt, thinks that loss was part of what drove her team Tuesday.
“I think they remember that, and they didn’t want to repeat that,” she said. “They just came out much stronger.”
For Bonanza, senior Nevaeh Nelson led the Antlers in scoring with nine kills and 13 assists. She was joined by fellow seniors Chloe Oates and Grace Lee, who had seven and eight kills apiece, respectively.
Sophomore libero Madalyn Cory added nine digs and four aces in Bonanza’s victory.
For Lost River, senior Madison Hartman led with 11 kills, 13 digs and one ace. Sophomore Michelle Ruedas had 16 assists with two digs and one ace, and senior libero Yulisa Alonzo had 13 digs with one ace.
Bonanza’s coach credits the Antlers consistency for their 3-0 win.
The Antlers opened the first two sets with dominating runs. In the first they scored nine straight, only allowing one Raider point, to lead 10-1. The Raiders responded on a 3-1 run, but the Antlers continued to dominate for a 25-12 win.
In the second, Bonanza took an 18-3 lead to start the set. Again, the Raiders rallied late, this time with four straight in the final moments before the Antlers held set point and advanced, 25-9.
“When you can go eight, nine points and only give that many away, that’s consistency that does that for you,” Romtvedt said. “Lost River was making some mistakes, but we were still more consistent than we’ve been.”
The Raiders took their first lead of the match early in the third set and led twice more, but were unable to maintain their momentum.
After trailing by as many as eight in the final set, Lost River went on a 7-1 run to get within one point, but Bonanza secured the victory in the final set, 25-23.
“We’re really hungry for this. We want to go to the state championships,” Lee said. “It’s important to never let our game change, the tempo of it to change, no matter what’s on the other side of the net, to just play our game.”
Bonanza will travel to Glide Thursday, while Lost River stays on the road for a Thursday match at Lakeview. Both start at 5:15 p.m.